EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli to start shooting for Mismatched 2 from August; Read Deets

Besides Rohit and Prajakta, Mismatched also featured Rannvijay Singha and Vidya Malavade in pivotal roles.

The Sky Is Pink and Ludo actor Rohit Saraf and YouTube star Prajakta Koli starrer web show, Mismatched, was released last year and received encouraging response from the audience. Resulting which, season 2 was officially announced in March this year. “Is Rishi’s quest for his future wife on hold now? Watch Mismatched Season 2 to find out – coming soon on your @netflix_in screens,” Saraf wrote on Instagram with a still from the show. Now, Pinkvilla has a new update on this much awaited series.

We have learnt that Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli will start shooting for the show soon. “The makers zeroed in on August to start shooting for Mismatched. The show will begin in Rajasthan, but the makers have plans to shoot in a few other states too. The final locations are being finalised, and the cast and crew is looking forward to start filming for the show,” informs a source close to the development. Besides Rohit and Prajakta, Mismatched also featured Rannvijay Singha and Chak De! India fame Vidya Malavade in pivotal roles.

Mismatched largely revolves around Rishi (Saraf) and Dimple (Koli) who are arranged to meet at a summer course by their parents. While Rishi has already fallen for Dimple, the latter is completely unaware about the setup. In November last year, Rohit had posted a still from the show also featuring Prajakta, the caption of which read, “If Rishi’s life is a movie, Dimple is the best part.” Check out the post below:

The show’s season one was helmed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari, and reportedly the duo will return for season 2 as well.

Also Read | The Family Man 2's Abhay Verma says he connected with Kalyan; Shares experience of working with Manoj Bajpayee

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×