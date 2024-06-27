Ishq Vishk Rebound actor Rohit Saraf says Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan inspired entire generation to learn dancing; reveals he was 7 when original movie released

Rohit Saraf's film Ishq Vishq Rebound is currently in theatres which is a spiritual sequel to Shahid Kapoor’s 2003 movie. This was just an additional feather in Saraf’s crown as the 27-year-old is already a sensation among the new bees for his young romance shows that gave him a chocolate boy image over the years.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Rohit Saraf looked back at his career and also revealed which actors were his inspiration.

Rohit Saraf says he is satisfied with his journey so far

The Mismatched star has been in the industry for over a decade now having started with teen drama roles before starring as an adult in Priyanka Chopra’s The Sky is Pink. Having been here for a long, Rohit says he is not satisfied with where he wants to be and this doesn’t take away the fact that he has come this far.

Saraf says, “It means the world to me.” The young actor feels the scope of improvement is there and he will eventually learn them over time. The ongoing year has been quite creatively satisfying for him as Rohit feels he was able to do the work that he was longing for.

Rohit admitted that at the same time, he is also very scared. "One dreams and that's amazing but to live the dream, one needs courage for that. As you grow as an individual, the responsibilities grow too but to be able to stand up and prove yourself every time, it requires courage," he quoted.

Rohit Saraf recalls the time when the original Ishq Vishq released

The Hichki actor shared that he was just 7 years old when Shahid Kapoor starred released but he watched it much later. He feels that the movie was responsible for redefining romance in Bollywood. Saraf added, “I was obsessed with songs and how incredible a dancer Shahid Kapoor is. It's actors like Shahid sir and Hrithik sir (Hrithik Roshan) who have inspired an entire generation to learn dancing.”

Rohit said that he was among that lot and wanted to learn dancing after watching the incredible duo and aspired to become like them.

