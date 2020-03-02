EXCLUSIVE: Prajakta Koli reveals her SHOCKING journey from a humiliated radio intern to a social media star

Prajakta Koli for a quick chat about her journey from a radio intern to a social media star. She recalled how a picture with Hrithik Roshan played a catalyst to her YouTuber journey and how she tackles with hate on the internet.

She might be one of the biggest YouTube stars and influencers in the country today but Prajakta Koli did not have it all easy. The 26-year-old internet sensation sat down with Pinkvilla for a special "Woman Up" show where she looked back at the struggles she faced during her initial days as an intern at a radio station to becoming one of the most popular faces on social media. Koli confessed that she never dreamt of becoming a social media star.

She began her career in a radio station as an intern where she recalled being mistreated. "I wasn't allowed to sit at the same table as employees and eat lunch. I had reached a point where I went from loving radio to absolutely hating the guts out of that platform because I was just like, main gaadi mein baithe hi radio band kar deti thi," she admits. She associated it with the long hours of listening to the radio at work and it was then she realised something was not right.

She eventually turned to the social media platform. She addressed the criticism she received when she first started off as a YouTuber. She confessed, "It only bothered me for the first few months. Shuruat ke do-din mahine it really bothered me." She added, "Criticism I could still take but hate, when I used to get hate, I was like I don't know how to deal with this." But she admits that she snapped out of it.

She also revealed how a picture with caused the domino effect and pushed her into the world of YouTube. Find out the story and a lot more in the video below:

What was your favourite part of the show? Let us know your pick in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu on nepotism & getting replaced in films by starkids: People felt I won't last long; I had cried

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More