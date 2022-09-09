Mismatched 2 EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli starrer to release on THIS date; Deets Inside

After a successful first season of Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli starrer web show - Mismatched, season 2 of the show was officially announced in March 2021. Soon after, the duo started shooting for the second season in August with Rohit sharing a picture with Prajakta from the set. “Ready for the feels, the drama, the romance.. all over again.. Season 02, Day 01,” the Vikram Vedha actor wrote on Instagram. Pinkvilla now has an exciting update on this much loved show.

We have heard that the release date of this Ronnie Screwvala and Netflix backed show has been locked. According to a source close to the development, Mismatched Season 2 will be released on October 14, 2022. The makers will make an official announcement soon. Reportedly based on Sandhya Menon's 2017 novel, When Dimple Met Rishi, the first season of Mismatched was unveiled in 2020 and was helmed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari.