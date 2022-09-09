Mismatched 2 EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli starrer to release on THIS date; Deets Inside
The release date of this Ronnie Screwvala and Netflix backed show is locked, and the official announcement will be made soon.
After a successful first season of Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli starrer web show - Mismatched, season 2 of the show was officially announced in March 2021. Soon after, the duo started shooting for the second season in August with Rohit sharing a picture with Prajakta from the set. “Ready for the feels, the drama, the romance.. all over again.. Season 02, Day 01,” the Vikram Vedha actor wrote on Instagram. Pinkvilla now has an exciting update on this much loved show.
We have heard that the release date of this Ronnie Screwvala and Netflix backed show has been locked. According to a source close to the development, Mismatched Season 2 will be released on October 14, 2022. The makers will make an official announcement soon. Reportedly based on Sandhya Menon's 2017 novel, When Dimple Met Rishi, the first season of Mismatched was unveiled in 2020 and was helmed by Akarsh Khurana and Nipun Dharmadhikari.
In October 2021, in an emotional post, Rohit had announced that he has finished shooting for a major chunk of Mismatched 2. “Yesterday I wrapped 90% of #MismatchedSeason2 and the last two months in Rajasthan have been nothing short of a storm (of the best kind) for me,” read a part of his post on social media.
Meanwhile, Rohit who was earlier seen in The Sky Is Pink and Ludo, will next be seen in Pushkar–Gayathri’s Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha, with Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. YouTube star Prajakta Koli was recently seen in JugJugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul.
Also Read | Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva Review: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Ayan Mukerji film is a visual spectacle