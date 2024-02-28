PIC: Salman Khan poses with popular DJ Dimitri Vegas, fans say 'Crossover we never expected'

Salman Khan is a global star who enjoys a massive fandom. His work is not just appreciated in India but by cinema lovers across nations. This is why every actor, filmmaker, and artist wants to collaborate and work with him, once in their lifetime. Popular DJ Dimitri Vegas Thivaios also feels the same. Hence, when he dropped a picture with Khan on his social media recently, people lost their calm.

Salman Khan poses with DJ Dimitri Vegas Thivaios in new picture

A while ago, Dimitri Vegas from the popular Belgian–Greek DJ duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike took to Instagram and shared a photo with one of Bollywood’s favorites Khan, Salman Khan. In the image, Salman can be seen in a gray-hued t-shirt while the world-famous DJ wore a black one, as they posed for the camera. Sharing the picture, Dimitri penned, “Amazing times reuniting with the legend @beingsalmankhan. Y’all ain’t ready for what’s coming.”

Take a look:

Minutes after that photo went viral, many people came to the comments section and expressed their disbelief at watching them together. While some were pleasantly surprised, others couldn’t believe what they saw. A user penned, “Collab we didn't saw coming,” while another wrote, “Crossover we never expected.” A third commented, “We are not ready for this,” while a fourth opined, “Are We Seeing Bhaijaan @beingsalmankhan x @dimitrivegas at the TomorrowLand Mainstage ??” Many others expressed their excitement while some couldn’t wait to see that’s brewing between them.

Take a look:

DJ Dimitri Vegas expressed his desire to work with Salman Khan

A couple of years ago when Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike came to India to perform at Sunburn Goa 2022, he shared that it felt good to be back in India and revisiting all that magic. Sharing his knowledge about India and Indian music, he said that he is in love with Indian food, quoted Hindustan Times. “It just feels good to be back in India and revisiting all that magic. We are excited about seeing the fans and playing our new music. We can’t wait to see the fans’ reaction,” he divulged in the old interview.

The DJ, who is also an actor, shared that they are keen to collaborate with Indian musicians. He said, “We’re always open to new collaborations with artists from all cultures. We know of AR Rahman, Zakir Hussain, and Anoushka Shankar.” Dimitri also spoke about his closeness with Khan and opined, “For me, personally, being in a movie could be fun. Acting is a career I’m pursuing. I’ve just had my first lead role in the movie H4Z4RD, which followed an appearance in the final installment of Jurassic World: Dominion. Since I am pretty close to Salman Khan, I hope one day, I can feature in one of his movies.”

Salman Khan’s work front

A year after his acting debut came the romantic movie Maine Pyar Kiya which has today become an evergreen classic. In the decades that he has been associated with the Indian film industry, Salman has worked in scores of films including Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Karan Arjun, Judwaa, Jaanam Samjha Karo, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Wanted, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 3 and many more. Last year, he made a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, led Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and starred in the action movie Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

