Gauahar Khan is widely recognized for her stint in Bigg Boss 7, where she emerged as a winner due to her strong gameplay. Apart from Salman Khan-hosted show, she is also known for her versatile characters and role in the industry, as she previously served her hosting duties in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

From being an exceptional dancer to an excellent mother, Khan has essayed every role responsibly. Today (May 9, 2024), the actress is beaming with joy as she celebrates her son Zehaan’s first birthday, where she was seen requesting the fans and paps to shower their blessings on her son.

Gauahar Khan requests fans and paps for ‘duas’ on Zehaan’s birthday

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar became parents last year on this date. And today, the couple is celebrating their son Zehaan’s first birthday. The family of three got papped, as they made a media appearance on this special occasion.

Further, after struggling a little, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 host was seen asking his son to say ‘Bubye’ to the paps when Khan asked him, “You know all of them?” He responded, “Bubye.”

The new mommy was further seen attempting to make her son laugh by making faces.

Moving ahead, Gauahar Khan requested the media to wait as she had something for everyone, while she requested, “Please always give him your duas and love, and thank you so much for coming. And please don’t go. I have something.”

On bidding adieu to the paps, little munchkin again repeated, ‘Bye-bye.’

While Gauahar and Zaid were twinning in black outfits, the birthday boy was seen donning white attire. It was really a delightful appearance and Zehaan’s first banter with the media.

Previously, the couple revealed their son’s face during their visit to Mecca and Madina in the holy month of Ramzaan.

More about Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan is one of the most prevalent names in the entertainment industry. She is known for her hard work and exceptional skills. Gauahar has been part of many non-fictional shows, including Bigg Boss 7, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

