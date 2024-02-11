Sanjay Dutt-Maanayata Dutt share heartfelt wish filled with love for each other on 16th wedding anniversary

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt are widely regarded as one of the most endearing couples in the film industry. Their bond is evident through their frequent displays of love and affection on social media, where they often exchange heartfelt messages and extend warm wishes on special occasions. In celebration of their 16th wedding anniversary, Maanayata shared a delightful picture with her husband, and expressed their commitment to cherishing both the 'sweet' and 'sour' moments of life. Sanjay also shared a sweet wish for Maanayata, expressing gratitude to have her in his life.

Maanayata Dutt crafts heartfelt wish for her 16th wedding anniversary with Sanjay Dutt

On Sunday, February 11, Maanayata Dutt took to Instagram to commemorate her 16th wedding anniversary with her beloved husband, Sanjay Dutt. Sharing an endearing selfie, the couple exuded casual charm, with Sanjay donning a gray zipper and Maanayata sporting a stylish white shirt with black print. Their subtle smiles radiated warmth as they posed for the camera.

Maanayata adorned the image with a sticker that read 'Just Love.' In her heartfelt caption, she expressed her joy at reaching this milestone in their journey together, acknowledging the myriad of experiences they've shared - both sweet and sour.

Emphasizing their enduring love and unity, she wrote, “Sweet sixteen!!! Celebrating the sweet and sour moments of our life….forever… and ever and together! Love you always and ever!! @duttsanjay #dutts #16thanniversary #love #grace #positivity #beautifullife #thankyougod.”

Sanjay Dutt’s wish filled with love and gratitude for Maanayata Dutt on their 16th wedding anniversary

Sanjay Dutt shared a touching video featuring a montage of cherished moments with his wife, Maanayata Dutt, in celebration of their anniversary. In the caption alongside the Instagram post, he poured out his love and gratitude, addressing Maanayata as "Mom" and expressing heartfelt appreciation for her role in his life.

The actor penned, “Happy anniversary Mom, thank you for being the best part of my life and thank you for the 2 most wonderful children you have given me, love you the most Mom, I will always be by your side even after the end of the world, love you and happy anniversary @maanayata.”

Earlier, the Dutt family welcomed the New Year with open arms during a memorable vacation in Dubai.

