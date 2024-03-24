PIC: Shah Rukh Khan poses with KKR’s Rinku Singh and family; cricketer says ‘The ones who make my heart smile’

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 commenced on March 22, bringing joy to fans and cricket enthusiasts alike. In a thrilling match yesterday, Shah Rukh Khan's team, Kolkata Knight Riders, engaged in an intense battle with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Following KKR's victorious performance, Shah Rukh was spotted mingling with the players, extending his congratulations and spreading cheer. Now, cricketer Rinku Singh has shared a delightful picture capturing a special moment with SRK and his family.

Shah Rukh Khan poses with KKR cricketer Rinku Singh and his family

Today, Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, who is part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, delighted his followers by sharing an adorable picture on Instagram. In the photo, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is seen posing alongside Rinku, as well as Rinku's parents and sister. Rinku captioned the post with a heartfelt sentiment, expressing, "The ones who make my heart smile."

Additionally, Rinku's sister shared more precious moments captured with Shah Rukh, further highlighting the warmth and camaraderie.

King Khan was spotted thoroughly enjoying the match from the stands at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. As the crowd screamed his name, he reciprocated by waving and sending flying kisses to his adoring fans. Following Kolkata Knight Riders' nail-biting 4-run victory, Shah Rukh descended to the ground, personally congratulating each player and staff member.

He also took the time to meet and greet players from the opposition team. SRK then took a lap around the ground, acknowledging the unwavering support of the fans who had cheered tirelessly throughout the match.

About IPL 2024’s grand opening ceremony

On March 22, the grand opening ceremony of IPL 2024 unfolded at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, setting the stage for the first match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Amidst the fervent atmosphere, Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who are gearing up for their film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, delivered an electrifying performance that left the audience in awe.

Adding to the excitement, renowned singers including Sonu Nigam, AR Rahman, Mohit Chauhan, Neeti Mohan, and others enthralled the crowd with their mesmerizing performances.

