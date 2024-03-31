PIC: Sidharth Malhotra is 'amazed' by Hansal Mehta's Lootere; calls series 'perfect weekend watch'

The thrilling series titled Lootere, by the showrunner Hansal Mehta, was released on OTT on March 22. Starring Rajat Kapoor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Vivek Gomber, and more, the show captivated audiences with its intense narrative. Today, March 31, Sidharth Malhotra gave rave reviews to the series.

Sidharth Malhotra reviews Hansal Mehta's Lootere

A while ago, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram Story and shared a picture where Lootere can be seen playing on his TV. Praising the series, he wrote, "Absolutely amazed by #Lootere! It's the perfect weekend watch" He further penned, "Kudos to the remarkable team! @hansalmehta @jaimehta @shaaileshrsingh @disneyplushotstar"

Have a look:

The show is about Somalian pirates who otherwise live pitiful lives. It is reportedly based on the true incident of 2017 when an Indian ship was similarly hijacked on Somalian waters by pirates.

The 2-minute and 11-second trailer offered a captivating glimpse into the powerful narrative set in the Somalian waters, where an Indian vessel becomes the target of pirate attacks.

In the trailer, Rajat Kapoor's character aboard the ship saw three unidentified skiffs approaching and urgently ordered the crew to evacuate to the fort for safety. The series delved into a whirlwind of emotions, exploring themes of survival, greed, chaos, and terror amid the high-stakes scene of a pirate-infested sea.

Sidharth Malhotra's work front

Sidharth was recently seen in Yodha. It also starred Raashii Khanna. Directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, the film was released in theaters on March 15.

In Yodha, Arun Katyal, played by Sidharth Malhotra, follows in his father Surender Katyal's (Ronit Roy) footsteps, serving in the Yodha task force, specializing in daring rescue missions funded by the Indian government. Despite his dedication, his wife Priyamvada (Raashii Khanna), the Prime Minister's secretary, disapproves of his risky career choice. When Yodha fails to save a nuclear scientist during a hijacking, Priyamvada's frustration peaks, leading to their separation.

Arun, undeterred, persists in seeking justice for his team and country. His perseverance pays off when he becomes an air commando, only to face another hijacking scenario, leading to media scrutiny and accusations against him and his former team. Arun's resilience is put to the test as he navigates through the complexities of duty, loyalty, and personal sacrifice in the face of adversity.

