Raashii Khanna reveals secret behind her sizzling chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra in Yodha; admits they ‘aren’t great friends’

Raashii Khanna is enjoying the box-office attention after her recent release Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Her acting skills have been praised by everyone and the film is faring well at the box office too. If there is one thing apart from Sid’s action avatar that is being spoken about a lot is the chemistry between the leading pair. In fact, their off-screen camaraderie also became the talk of the town. Now in a recent interview, the Farzi actress spoke about her bond with her on-screen husband in real life.

Raashii Khanna on her bond with Sidharth Malhotra

Talking to News 18, Raashii Khanna revealed that she and Sidharth Malhotra aren’t really the thickest of friends in real life. The quipped that she is an introverted person just like her co-star and they ‘aren’t great friends’. “It’s not like we’re buddies or we talk all the time,” she states.

Raashii further added that she shares a ‘good and respectable co-star relationship’ with Sidharth Malhotra. She quipped that during the shoot they would keep to themselves and there wasn’t any ice to break. “When I met him, I thought he was my type. He also felt like I was his type since we’re both introverts. And so, we never tried to encroach on each other’s spaces,” added the actress.

Raashii Khanna on her on-screen chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra

Explaining the secret behind her sizzling on-screen chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra, Raashi Khanna revealed that they understand the craft. She added that they have an understanding of what is required from them as actors in a love story. The Farzi star stated that she was aware her pairing with the Shershaah star would look good on-screen but she never imagined they would get such an amazing response from the audience. “They loved us together. It’s great that it worked,” said Raashii.

One of the major reasons for them to connect according to the actress was that they were both from Delhi. “We also share the Delhi connection. But the only thing ‘Delhi’ about us is our accent (laughs). He asked me, ‘Tu Dilli se hai?’ After that, we had some conversations about the same city. He also reads and so, I had some conversations on books with him and about films in general,” the Farzi actor shares.

Raashii Khanna’s work front

After the success of Yodha, Raashii will next be seen in The Sabarmati Report alongside Vikrant Massey. The actress recently wrapped the film and shared some BTS snaps from the sets. The teaser of the film has already left the fans excited.

