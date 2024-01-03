PICS: Aamir Khan happily poses with newlyweds Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare; Kiran Rao, Azad, Reena Dutta and Junaid Khan join

Aamir Khan is currently on cloud nine as his daughter Ira Khan just got married to the love of her life Nupur Shikhare. After the couple got into matrimony, they took center stage in the wedding finery and posed with their entire family.

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta, and others pose with Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare

Months after their official engagement ceremony, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare finally got married in a registered marriage in Mumbai. Aamir Khan is currently the happiest to watch his daughter step into a new phase in life. Well, we have got hold of some of the inside visuals of the star-studded wedding. A while ago, the couple made their first appearance as man and wife. In the pictures, they can be seen posing with both their families.

Take a look:

Aamir Khan looked his best in a beige sherwani with a matching dhoti and a pink pagdi. As for his ex-wife, producer, screenwriter, and director Kiran Rao, she wore a gold saree with a silk blouse in turquoise color. She donned a heavy bejeweled neckpiece and matching earrings for Ira’s Mumbai reception. Ira’s mom and Aamir Khan's first wife, Reena Dutta was seen in a heavily embroidered turquoise-hued anarkali suit. The groom’s mother Pritam Shikhare also made it to the family picture in a red saree. Along with them were the bride’s brothers Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan who looked dapper in their respective suits.

In another clip, the Dangal actor was seen giving a sweet kiss on his ex-wife Kiran’s cheeks as they enjoyed the wedding reception of their daughter.

A source informed News18 that the wedding ceremony of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare took place at Bandra’s Taj Lands End Hotel followed by a formal get-together. Soon after, they will be hosting two reception parties, one in Delhi and the other in Jaipur, between January 6 and 10.

Who is Nupur Shikhare?

After dating for a while, Ira and Nupur got engaged in November 2022 after he popped the question to Ira at a triathlon. Today, on January 3, 2024, they finally got married. For those who don’t know who Aamir Khan’s son-in-law is, he is a celebrity fitness coach, consultant, and athlete with an impressive clientele.

