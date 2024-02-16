PICS: Alia Bhatt is 'grateful' to be associated with Poacher; calls it 'powerful storytelling'

Alia Bhatt is one of the most successful and popular actors in Bollywood. She turned into a producer in 2022 with Darlings which was well received. Now, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress is also serving as an executive producer on the upcoming drama web series Poacher. She recently took to social media to shower praises on the show.

Alia Bhatt praises Poacher

Today, on February 16th, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to drop pictures from the trailer event of Poacher. The first picture features her alongside director Richie Mehta and cast members Dibyendu Bhattacharya and Roshan Matthew. She is also seen talking about the show with the team. Another picture featured a selfie of her with her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

In the caption, Alia praised the film, calling it 'one of the best shows' she has seen in a long time and also called it an example of 'powerful storytelling.' It read: "Poacher is one of the best shows I’ve seen in a very long time & I’m so grateful to be associated with such powerful storytelling that not only will entertain you.. but it’ll also stay with you long after!! With the most fabulous creator #RichieMehta and the outstanding cast… @dibyenduofficial @roshan.matthew, special mention to my most favourite actor of all time, @nimisha_sajayan - we missed you so much yesterday… the beating heart of Poacher!!! Hope you feel better very soon Poacher, coming to you next Friday on 23rd February on @primevideoin"

check out her post!

About Poacher

Poacher stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Ankith Madhav, Kani Kusruti, Suraj Pops, Ranjita Menon, Vinod Sherawat, and Snoop Dinesh. in pivotal roles and is based on true events. It is helmed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta who previously came up with Delhi Crime. Poacher will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 23, 2024.

Alia, on the other hand, was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which turned out to be a critical and commercial success. She will be next seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra.

