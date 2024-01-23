PICS: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan greet UP CM Yogi Adityanath at consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir

Several devotees of Lord Ram celebrated the day with much pomp and enthusiasm. That’s because today, January 22, is the day when the grand and historic consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir is happening in Ayodhya. To mark the ceremony, which lasted for 84 seconds, many Bollywood celebs flew to the city. Among them were Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, who got the chance to meet the CM of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath at the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir

Bollywood celebs right, from Hema Malini to Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Randeep Hooda, Madhuri Dixit and others, attended the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. While Big B was there along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, they met with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, who greeted them with open arms. In the picture shared by CM Yogi Adityanath, he can be seen engaging in a conversation with the mahanayak of the Indian film industry, Amitabh Bachchan.

In the next picture, we see The Big Bull actor firmly shaking hands with the UP CM. The father-son duo looked handsome in their crisp white kurta pajama layered up with a waistcoat and a shawl. The third picture shows the UP CM greeting spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Sharing the photos, he penned in Hindi, “Ram Ram to everyone. May God Lord bless you all.”

Advertisement

Check out his post:

Amitabh Bachchan greets PM Narendra Modi at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya

A host of imminent Indian personalities arrived to witness the grand event in Ayodhya. Among them was the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, who was seen greeting all the guests after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. When he saw Big B standing behind the barricades, he stopped for a moment to exchange pleasantries with the veteran actor with folded hands.

Take a look at the video:

Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra light diyas after the ceremony

While multiple celebs were spotted at the grand ceremony, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, and Sidharth Malhotra celebrated the big day at home. After the anticipated event, the celebs also lit up oil lamps at home and shared visuals of them on social media.

ALSO READ: After Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra light diyas to celebrate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha