After Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra light diyas to celebrate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

Today, January 22, 2024, marks the historic day the worshippers of Lord Ram have been waiting for. Most citizens are celebrating the day as Diwali and lighting diyas to celebrate the grand consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir that took place in Ayodhya. While many celebs flew to the location, some like Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, and Sidharth Malhotra rejoiced at home.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra celebrate consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir by lighting diyas

Many B-town celebs, politicians, and famous personalities flew to Ayodhya to witness the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony. But actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra decided to celebrate the day in their own way by lighting diyas at home. A while ago, the Mission Majnu actor took to his Instagram stories and shared a clip of him placing a lit oil lamp on a vessel. He was joined by wife Kiara. Sharing the video, he also penned, “Jai Shree Ram” in Hindi which was reposted by the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress.

Sidharth also took to X (formerly Twitter) and extended his heartfelt wishes to the fans and followers on the auspicious occasion.

Deepika Padukone also took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of a lit diya soon after the Pran Pratistha ceremony.

Bollywood celebs who flew to Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Earlier, several Bollywood celebs took to social media and shared pictures with their invitation to the grand ceremony. Today, many of them also made sure to attend the gathering. Among them were celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit with her husband Dr. Sriram Nene, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Hema Malini, Rohit Shetty, Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram, Jackie Shroff, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Sachin Tendulkar, Vivek Oberoi, Anil Kumble, Kailash Kher, Manoj Joshi, Subhash Ghai, Dhanush, Mahaveer Jain, Madhur Bhandarkar, Rajkumar Hirani, and several popular celebs.

Sidharth Malhotra’s work front

Last year, Sid was seen in the action thriller film Mission Majnu for which he was highly lauded. He then took over the OTT space with Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. Currently, the actor is busy filming for Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s Yodha, produced by Karan Johar. It is scheduled for theatrical release on March 15, 2024.

