PICS: Ananya Panday’s New Year London vacay with Aditya Roy Kapur ft dinosaur, fondue and chocolates

Ananya Panday continues to set travel goals, giving her social media followers a peek into her exciting vacations. After a significant 2023 with noteworthy films and personal milestones, the actress took a well-deserved holiday to kick off the New Year.

With her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya headed to London for the getaway. Sharing snippets from her trip, she showcased dinosaur figurines, delectable fondue, and tempting chocolates. In a belated wish, Ananya also extended a Happy New Year greeting to her fans.

Ananya Panday gives glimpse into her New Year vacation in London

Ananya Panday's recent travel escapades in London, where she celebrated the New Year 2024, were vividly captured through a series of snapshots, which she shared on her Instagram on Friday, January 5. In one photo, she stood outside a door in a brown overcoat, sporting a quirky expression with her finger on the bell, cheekily labeled "Please ring bell for attention." Another image featured a squirrel amidst fallen leaves.

A slightly annoyed expression graced her face in another picture, where her hair flowed in the wind, standing amid birds with a water backdrop, dressed in a winter outfit and carrying a black bag. The visual diary continued with a festive touch as she shared a picture of a large dinosaur figurine adorned in a funky Christmas sweater and Santa hat.

Inside a cozy restaurant, Ananya donned a comfy sweater and a messy bun, contemplating the menu. A delightful snapshot showcased her savoring delicious-looking bread and fondue. The collection also included a glimpse of a theater stage, Christmas decorations with a beautifully lit tree, playful poses amid snow and night lights, and a final shot of heart-shaped chocolates wrapped in red foil.

In her Instagram caption, Ananya belatedly wished her followers a Happy New Year and alluded to her recent film, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, revealing a new perspective for 2024. Drawing inspiration from a line in the movie, she expressed, “Happpy new year!!!! I know I’m slightly late but like Ahana said at the end of ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ - it was time for a reboot and a couple of resolutions, every year we try to change ourselves but this year I hope you can be completely yourself.”

Despite being in London with Aditya Roy Kapur, as seen in previously leaked pictures, Ananya chose not to share any photos featuring him in her recent post. The rumored couple, who have been the subject of dating speculations for a while, is yet to officially confirm their relationship, maintaining a level of privacy around their personal lives.

Fan reactions to Ananya Panday’s New Year post about her London holiday

Ananya's Instagram post garnered a swift and positive response from her fans. They flooded the comments section, complimenting her looks and praising her recent performance in the movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. One fan shared, “HNY! Just finished your new movie. You did a great job! Enjoy London!” Another user affectionately wrote, “Happy belated new year my lovely Ahana.” Other comments included expressions like, “All time my crush,” “Looking so cute,” and “My all time favorite ananya Pandey.”

A notable observation was the speculation about Aditya being the photographer. One fan stated, “@adityaroykapur Nice Photography,” and another playfully questioned, “So the camera man is aditya?”

Adding to the positivity, Ananya's mother, Bhavana Pandey, expressed her appreciation with the comment, “Love the caption.” The comments were filled with red heart emojis, showcasing the love and admiration from her followers.

