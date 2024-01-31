Atif Aslam to make Bollywood comeback after seven years; 14 Hindi songs of the singer that'll leave you nostalgic

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, who has scored several Bollywood tracks, is making a comeback after almost seven years. The soulful voice holder has collaborated with Love Story of the 90s (LSO90s). The film, directed by Amit Kasaria, features Adhyayan Suman and Miss Universe Diva Divita Rai in the lead roles.

According to a report by Box Office Worldwide, Haresh Sangani and Dharmesh Sangani, producers and distributors of Love Story of the 90s, said, "It is a very reassuring thing for Atif Aslam to make a comeback after 7-8 years. We are very happy because she has sung the first song in our film 'Love Story of 90s. Atif Aslam's fans will be very thrilled. He is going to make a comeback in Bollywood through our film."

Ahead of his comeback, Pinkvilla has curated a list of the best Atif Aslam songs you can enjoy while waiting.

Here is a list of the 14 best Atif Aslam songs that you can enjoy

1. Piya O Re Piya

Movie: Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya

Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya Music: Sachin Jigar

Sachin Jigar Lyrics: Priya Panchal

Piya O Re Piya, featured in the movie Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, is one of the most popular songs of Atif Aslam. Starring Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh, the song showcases their romance. With Atif's soulful and melodious voice, the song carries the emotions perfectly, adding it to the top of anyone's song playlist.

Advertisement

2. Tu Jaane Na

Movie: Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani Music: Pritam

Pritam Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani has several popular songs, and one of them is Tu Jaane Na. The movie features Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The song's lyrics beautifully present a lover's situation when one cannot be with their partner even if they want to. Atif Aslam's voice perfectly blends with the song's meaningful lyrics.

3. Tera Hone Lagan Hoon

Movie: Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani Music: Pritam

Pritam Lyrics: Ashish Pandit

Ashish Pandit Co-artist: Alisha Chinai

Tera Hone Lagan Hoon is one of the most acclaimed songs of Atif Aslam. The song featured in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, starring Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor. The song sets the mood when you newly fall in love with someone, and gradually, the love becomes deep, and you cannot wait to confess your love to your partner.

4. Aadat

Movie: Kalyug

Kalyug Music: Jal/Mithun Sharma

Jal/Mithun Sharma Lyrics: Sayeed Quadri

Aadat from the movie Kalyug is one of the hit songs by Atif Aslam. The film stars Kunal Kemmu, Emraan Hashmi, Smiley Suri, Deepal Shaw, Amrita Singh, Ashutosh Rana, and others. Aadat showcases the situation when a lover cannot bear the pain of a breakup, and the sweet memories they spent with their respective partner come to mind continuously.

5. Doorie

Album: Doorie

Doorie Music: Sachin Gupta

Sachin Gupta Lyrics: Sameer Anjaan, Sayeed Quadri Atif Aslam, Sachin Gupta, Shahzad

Doorie is one of the best songs of Atif Aslam from his album with the same title. The song creates magic to some extent and scores because it's simple and gets onto one with the very first listening.

Advertisement

6. Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein

Movie: Zeher

Zeher Music: Roop Kumar Rathod, Mithoon Sharma, Naresh Sharma

Roop Kumar Rathod, Mithoon Sharma, Naresh Sharma Lyrics: Sayeed Quadri

Zeher stars Emraan Hashmi, Shamita Shetty, and Udita Goswami. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mahesh Bhatt, the film features a lot of popular songs, among which Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein remains evergreen.

7. O Saathi

Movie: Baaghi 2

Baaghi 2 Music: Arko

Arko Lyrics: Arko

Baaghi 2 stars Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. In the film, O Saathi is one of the most acclaimed songs of Atif Aslam. His beautiful voice sets the mood of the song and is a perfect example of a melody.

8. Main Rang Sharbaton Ka

Movie: Phata Poster Nikhla Hero

Phata Poster Nikhla Hero Music: Pritam

Pritam Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Main Rang Sharbaton Ka is one of the best songs of Atif Aslam. Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz starrer Phata Poster Nikhla Hero is an action comedy directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The story follows Vishwas' dreams of becoming a film star, but his mother wants him to be a policeman. He ends up posing as a policeman to impress Kajal, his love interest, and his mother, causing him massive trouble.

9. Paniyon Sa

Movie: Satyameva Jayate

Satyameva Jayate Music: Rochak Kohli

Rochak Kohli Lyrics: Kumaar

Kumaar Co-artist: Tulsi Kumar

Paniyon Sa is a song from the movie Satyameva Jayate. The characters' paths intersect in the film as Veer and Shivansh work toward their respective goals, leading to intense confrontations and action-packed sequences. The film raises questions about the effectiveness of violent retribution versus the rule of law and institutional reform.

10. Bakhuda Tumhi Ho

Advertisement

Movie: Kismat Konnection

Kismat Konnection Music: Pritam

Pritam Lyrics: Sayeed Quadri

Sayeed Quadri Co-artist: Alka Yagnik

Bakhuda Tumhi Ho is one of the best romantic songs by Atif Aslam. The song featured in the movie Kismat Konnection. It stars Shahid Kapoor and Vidya Valan, Juhi Chawla, Vishal Malhotra, Om Puri, Boman Irani, and others. The story follows Raj, an out-of-luck architect, and Priya, an out-of-love social activist, who find themselves connected strangely by destiny.

11. Be Intehaan

Movie: Race 2

Race 2 Music: Pritam

Pritam Lyrics: Mayur Puri

Mayur Puri Co-artist: Sunidhi Chauhan

Race 2 stars Deepika Padukone, Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, and others. Be Intehaan by Atif Aslam from the movie is one of the most melodic songs ever. In the story of the film, Ranvir befriends Armaan, a millionaire gangster. When he learns that his girlfriend is responsible for his wife's death, he quickly turns on him and plots revenge.

12. Dil Diyan Gallan

Movie: Tiger Zinda Hai

Tiger Zinda Hai Music: Vishal and Shekhar

Vishal and Shekhar Lyrics: Irshad Kamil

Dil Diyan Gallan is still one of the trending songs used in various Instagram reels. Sung by Atif Aslam, the song featured in the film Tiger Zinda Hai starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Tiger Zinda Hai is the follow-up to the highly successful film Ek Tha Tiger. The storyline revolves around a critical situation where a group of Indian and Pakistani nurses find themselves held hostage in Iraq by the ruthless militant leader Abu Usman.

13. Jeena Jeena

Movie: Badlapur

Badlapur Music: Sachin-Jigar

Sachin-Jigar Lyrics: Dinesh Vijan and Priya Saraiya

Jeena Jeena is a song from the movie Badlapur. Featuring Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film focuses on two bank robbers who attempt to flee by stealing their car; Raghu loses both his wife and son. Raghu, who is devastated by the incident, intends to exact revenge on Liak and Harman for the murder of his family.

Advertisement

14. Jeene Lagan Hoon

Movie: Ramaiya Vastavaiya

Ramaiya Vastavaiya Music: Sachin-Jigar

Sachin-Jigar Lyrics: Priya Panchal

Priya Panchal Co-artist: Shreya Ghoshal

Jeene Laga Hoon is one of the most melodious songs by Atif Aslam. This is a song from the movie Ramaiya Vastavaiya. It features Shruti Haasan and Girish Kumar in the lead roles. Speaking about the story, a city boy, Ram, falls in love with village belle Sonar, raised by his brother Raghuveer. However, when his mother insults Sona, Raghuveer asks Ram to prove himself worthy of marrying Sona.