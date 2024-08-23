PICS: Bride-to-be Amy Jackson kisses Ed Westwick in private jet as they head to Italy with family for their wedding; don't miss her unique earrings

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick are gearing up to exchange vows after more than two years together. They’re heading to the stunning Amalfi Coast in Italy for their wedding. Amy, who frequently expresses her affection for Ed online, posted a series of intimate photos on Instagram from their flight to the destination. The images capture their joy and anticipation and also include her future in-laws and her son Andreas, from her previous relationship with George Panayiotou.

The first photo shows Amy Jackson and Ed locked in a passionate kiss, with Amy elegantly perched on Ed’s lap. Her 'BRIDE' statement earrings add a fun and sophisticated flair to her look. Amy Jackson’s son also joined them on the journey, bringing joy and entertainment throughout. A heartwarming photo shows Amy and her son, Andreas, sharing a tender moment in the cockpit. Dressed in a charming polo shirt and cap, Andreas reaches out to Amy, who gazes at him with affection.

In another pic, Amy is captured sipping champagne with a tranquil expression, her 'BRIDE' earrings sparkling in the light. Her understated bridal style radiates elegance, suggesting a refined yet intimate wedding in Amalfi. She captioned the photos, “Let’s get married baby @edwestwick.' As soon as she posted, fans and celebrities flocked to the comments to shower them with congratulations.

Saudi film producer Mohammed Al Turki also shared photos, joining the couple for their wedding. He wrote, “On our way to Italy for @edwestwick and @iamamyjackson’s wedding weekend! Can’t believe I've match made these two lovelies almost three years ago in Jeddah.”

Ed proposed to Amy on a picturesque bridge in Switzerland. The duo then shared a joint Instagram post featuring a photo of Ed kneeling while Amy covered her mouth in surprise. Another shot captured them embracing as a few tourists looked on. Amy’s caption read, “Hell yes (ring emoji).”

Earlier, Amy shared that her son Andreas played a significant role in prompting her and Ed to get married. Amy, in an interview with India Today, explained that Andreas has known Ed since he was very young, having been introduced when he was just two years old. Their longstanding bond is one of the reasons Amy values Ed so deeply. She appreciates how supportive he is of both Andreas and her role as a mother and working professional.

