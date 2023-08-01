Amy Jackson embraces beach bliss in black bikini; shares perfect moments with son Andreas and BF Ed Westwick

Amy Jackson took to her Instagram handle recently and shared a series of pictures with two of the most important people in her life. Among the photos that the actress shared on her Instagram handle, there were many with her son Andreas. The mother-son duo exuded warmth in all of their pictures together, which is sure to put a smile on anyone’s face.

The Theri actress also shared a photo in which she made a quirky pose with her boyfriend, Ed Westwick. Well, Amy has certainly won over the internet with her latest post, and her fans did not waste a second to rush to the comments section to rave about their favorite.

Amy Jackson shares picture-perfect moments with her son Andreas and boyfriend Ed Westwick

The fans did not hold back in the comments section from sharing about the love and adoration they feel for Amy. Even though the actress has not done a film for a long time now, that has not stopped the fans from loving her. The actress captioned the pictures, writing, "Summer Lovin'."

Fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts on how good the actress looked. Amy has always shared delightful posts on social media about her picture-perfect times with her son Andreas and boyfriend Ed Westwick. Recently, the 2.0 actress paid a visit to India along with Ed and shared some lovely moments from their time in the country.

Not to forget, her Instagram comment section was hijacked by Ed’s fans, who could not resist mentioning one Gossip Girl reference after another.

Amy Jackson shares good times with her loved ones on social media

On the professional front

It is hard to fathom that Amy’s last film was five years ago, with 2.0. The film was such a mega success, and that makes it especially hard to believe that 2.0 was her last movie. The Shankar directorial starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar went on to become a monstrous success.

Additionally, her fans will be excited to know that the actress is expected to have a release this year with Mission: Chapter 1 - Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae. The A L Vijay directed film also stars Arun Vijay.

