PICS: Karan Deol to join dad Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer Lahore 1947? Here’s why we think so

Sunny Deol and veteran director Rajkumar Hirani’s reunion for the eagerly awaited Lahore: 1947 has piqued everyone’s attention. Ever since its announcement, fans have been intrigued to know the latest updates on the film. Now, most recently, Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol shared a couple of pictures which left fans speculate that he is also gearing up for the period-drama film.

Karan Deol shares photos as he gets into the 'character'

A while back, Karan Deol took to his Instagram and shared a couple of pictures on his social media. In the pictures, he can be seen reading a script followed by a picture as he looks into the camera. The star-kid is seen wearing a red t-shirt and a stylish cap in the photographs shared with his social media family. While sharing the post, he wrote in the caption, “Getting into the character….#staytuned”.

Take a look:

Fans speculate to the post in the comments

Reacting to the post, Karan’s fans couldn’t contain their excitement and expressed their enthusiasm in the comments section. Flooding the actor’s comments section, several speculated that he is gearing up for Lahore 1947. A fan wrote, “Lahore 1947 ki tayari,” while another fan remarked, “Beard looks good bro,” and another fan wrote, “Kab se wait kr rha hu apki movie ka sunny sir ke sath. Plz update de do ab,” “U should do fully packed action movie I m sure u will fire,” chimed in another fan.

In addition to this, the doting uncle Bobby Deol also dropped red hearts in the comments section.

Karan Deol auditioned for Lahore 1947

It is worth mentioning that recently it was revealed that director Rajkumar Santoshi had conducted 37 auditions to cast a young male actor for a role in the movie. As per reports, Karan Deol, the son of Sunny Deol, had also participated in the auditions. He tried out for the role of Sunny's son in the movie.

About Lahore 1947

The highly-anticipated Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947 is touted to be a partition drama that will be based on the cult play, Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai by Asghar Wajahat, and is produced by Aamir Khan Productions. The film also boasts of an ensemble star cast consisting of Sunny Deol with Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, and Mona Singh among others. In addition to this, Pinkvilla has exclusively informed you that Abhimanyu Singh has been finalized for the role of an antagonist.

