Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's security measures strengthened ahead of Ruslaan promotions

Salman Khan is one of the most celebrated stars in Bollywood. In late 2022, he received death threats from infamous gangster Lawrence Bishnoi following which he has been provided Y-plus security by the Mumbai Police. Furthermore, his security was reviewed last year in November after a fresh threat was issued to the star. The threat was given through a message on Facebook addressing Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal. According to the latest news, the security arrangements have now been extended to his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma.

Aayush Sharma's security measures heightened ahead of Ruslaan promotions

In the latest report pertaining to Salman Khan, it has been reported that after receiving internal information from their sources, the Mumbai police beefed up their protection measures. According to Mid-Day, a source has been quoted stating, “Following the Mumbai Police’s provision of security to Salman in light of the death threats, the police cover has now been extended to Aayush Sharma.”

Salman Khan’s brother-in-law and Arpita Khan’s husband, Aayush Sharma is soon going to start the promotions for his upcoming film, Ruslaan. According to the report, he will be accompanied by police personnel for the media events that have been scheduled for this month. “Since Aayush will be out and about promoting his action thriller, he has been assigned cops for his protection. The actor will also travel in Salman’s bulletproof vehicle,” the source was quoted saying.

It is worth-mentioning that Salman Khan had purchased a bulletproof car last year. After Salman Khan received threats in November last year, efforts were made to track the internet protocol address associated with the posts. The Tiger 3 actor was also authorized to carry a personal weapon.

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's professional front

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. According to reports, he will be seen collaborating with ace helmer Sooraj Barjatya. According to reports, the duo are working towards and looking forward to a bigger vision and large-scale project. Sooraj Barjatya is directing a film before he collaborates with the superstar and, as we all know, Salman has a packed schedule for the next 26 months.

Aayush Sharma’s Ruslaan, on the other hand, is an upcoming action-thriller which is directed by Katyayan Shivpuri. This will be Aayush’s third film after Loveyaatri and Antim

