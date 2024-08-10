PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan channels royalty in pristine white outfit; Kiara Advani goes ‘How dare you?’

Kareena Kapoor Khan is as dreamy as any human can ever be. The actress is the epitome of grace, talent, beauty, and boldness. In a recent carousel post on her Instagram feed, Bebo shared some pictures clicked inside her house. Kareena wore a traditional white ensemble and looked no less than a goddess. Well, it’s not what we only think but the entire internet including celebrities is going gaga over Kareena’s clicks.

One user wrote, “Epitome of timeless grace and beauty!.” Another added, “Itna khoobsurat koi kaise ho sakta hai (How can someone be so beautiful?)" We also cannot get over Kiara Advani’s comment under Bebo’s post that read, “How dare you” with a wink-eye emoji and heart-eye emoji.

This was in reference to Kareena's hit dialogue from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... - "How Dare You! Tumhe Koi Haq Nahi Banta Ki Tum Itni Khoobsurat Lago!" Several other celebs like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Neha Dhupia, and Arjun Kapoor dropped their likes under the post which you can check out here:-

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Crew alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The movie received praise from both audiences and critics eventually emerging as a hit at the box office. Khan will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Shweta Tiwari among others.

Kareena then has her release of The Buckingham Murders on September 13, 2024. The Hansal Mehta directorial first premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in 2023 amid a sea of appreciation from the viewers.

Kiara Advani on the other hand will be soon seen in Ram Charan-led Game Changer. Directed by S. Shankar, the Telugu political thriller also stars Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Sunil, Samuthirakani and Nassar in key roles. She then has YRF’s much-awaited actioner War 2 in her hands followed by Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 where she will star opposite Ranveer Singh.

