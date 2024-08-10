Kiara Advani receives apology from Alicia Kaur after model's fashion show sequence with Sidharth Malhotra; here's why

Sidharth Malhotra’s hotness knows no bounds and he put that on display recently during a fashion show in Delhi. The actor walked for designers Shantnu and Nikhil in a retro thematic musical set-up. He was joined by model Alicia Kaur who left no chance in making their moment stand out together. The duo posed and danced in quite an intimate way making the internet scream, ‘Where is Kiara Advani?’

Soon after the internet filled with comments joking, ‘Mai na sehti, Kiara’, the model also took it sportingly and wrote on her Instagram ‘#SorryKiara’. Several videos and pictures from the show have gone viral and it truly looks pure gold for the fashion nostalgia it evokes with the flavour of Sidharth’s oomphness.

Watch the video here:-

Netizens cannot keep calm ever since the videos of Sidharth Malhotra and Alicia made it to the internet. One user joked, “Kiara crying in corner.” Another said, “I am jealous on Kiara's behalf.” The third added, "If I were his wife, I would be filled with jealousy." Several users also lauded the duo’s chemistry. One user commented, “The only one time he will get noticed by all, girl did it fantastic.” Another added, “He's hot this is hot, girl u needed to control.”

For the unversed, Sidharth's mother and brother were present during the fashion show which was designed as a trip down memory lane. The show was opened by veteran actress Zeenat Aman followed by a performance by actor-singer Saba Azad tuned by Imaad Shah (son of Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah) who played guitar in the background.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s Yodha. Backed by Dharma Productions, the movie was released on March 15, 2024, and couldn’t do great at the box office. Pinkvilla has exclusively reported that the actor is currently discussing a rom-com co-starring Kriti Sanon for Dinesh Vijan.

Our sources have told us that they are waiting to hear the final draft of the film before giving it a clear yes. It will be directed by Dasvi fame Tushar Jalota.

