PICS: Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar make dashing exit from airport, spotted hugging each other

Kartik Aaryan has a lot going on in his life. While shooting for movies and other projects, he is also spending time with his family and soaking in the joy of buying luxury cars with his hard-earned money. On the other hand, director-producer Karan Johar is busy helming movies and attending events and shows after the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. A while ago, both these Bollywood celebs were spotted exiting the Mumbai airport together.

Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar were spotted together at the Mumbai airport

On Sunday, April 7, Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar made fans go gaga when both the stars were spotted leaving Mumbai airport together. In the images, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor can be seen dressed casually in a blue and beige linen shirt with a pair of light blue denims. He completed his look with a smart wristband and a pair of sneakers.

As for the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director, he looked dapper in his all-black outfit. For the travel, KJo went with a round-neck t-shirt with matching pants. He layered it up with a black jacket. Karan amped up with OOTN with a long chain with a locket, a luxury bag, a pair of sneakers, and a bracelet. Don’t miss that dark eyewear.

After exiting the location together and posing for the shutterbugs, they bid each other goodbye with a warm hug.

As Kartik interacted with a fan on their way to their cars, Karan gave them a smile.

A couple of weeks ago, Kartik announced his collaboration with Karan’s Dharma Productions and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms for his upcoming project. Sharing the announcement post, he penned, “An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valour and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life. A subject close to my heart... super proud and excited to embark on a new journey with the extremely talented @sandeipm and the powerhouse @karanjohar and @ektarkapoor.”

Kartik is currently gearing up for his upcoming sports drama film Chandu Champion.

