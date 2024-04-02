PICS: Kartik Aaryan looks dapper in casual outfit for family dinner, drops selfie wishing sister on her birthday

Kartik Aaryan might have a lot on his plate, but the actor never misses any opportunity to spend time with his family and his cute little pet dog Katori. From celebrating Indian festivals to sharing his wins and celebrating their big days, the Aaryan family does it all together. A while ago, the actor was spotted in the city with his parents and sister as they brought in her birthday.

Kartik Aaryan heads out for family dinner to celebrate sister’s birthday

It’s only been a day when Kartik Aaryan returned from Germany. After winding up some work, the actor got dressed to celebrate the birthday of his sister Kritika Tiwari. A while ago, Kartik, along with his parents and the birthday girl were spotted exiting an eatery wherein they celebrated her delicious birthday. For the night, the Shehzada actor went for a casual outfit.

He decided to wear a white buttoned shirt which he paired with black trousers and matching shoes. With a digital watch and a dapper attitude, he posed for the shutterbugs.

Soon after, the Love Aaj Kal actor took to Instagram and dropped a selfie with his sister who he fondly calls Kiki. Sharing the image, the actor penned, “Happy April Fools Day Birthday Kiki.”

Kartik Aaryan’s work front

Aaryan tried his luck in modeling before stepping into the acting space. While he was still in his third year of college, Kartik made his debut with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama, back in 2011. Even though he acted in some other movies, he again shot to fame with the sequel of his debut film. Since then, he has been part of many hits like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Satyaprem Ki Katha and many more.

He started this year by filming for his upcoming sports drama film Chandu Champion. Helmed by Kabir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie is based on the real-life story of India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, and also features Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis. It is set to release on June 14, 2024.

