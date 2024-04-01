Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan begins filming for 2nd schedule after return from ‘fun' Germany trip; PIC

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stands as one of the most eagerly awaited movies of the year, with fans anticipating another thrilling installment in the horror-comedy franchise. Following his successful performance in the 2022 film, Kartik Aaryan is all set to captivate audiences once again with his charm in the third part. Fresh off a trip to Germany, Kartik has wasted no time in diving back into work, signaling the start of filming for the movie's second schedule.

Kartik Aaryan resumes shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 post returning from trip to Germany

Today, on April 1st, Kartik Aaryan treated his Instagram followers to a selfie from inside his car. Sporting a casual blue t-shirt, Kartik struck the iconic pose from Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

In the caption accompanying the photo, Kartik hinted at the exciting journey ahead, revealing that he was en route to kickstart the second schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He wrote, “Fun trip khatam Kaam Shuru. Shoot begins #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #Schedule2.”

Have a look at Kartik’s post!

For the unversed, Kartik recently embarked on a memorable trip to Munich, Germany, where he indulged in his passion for football by attending a Bundesliga match. During his time there, Kartik also had the opportunity to interact with renowned football stars such as Harry Kane and Thomas Müller.

More about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Just a few days ago, Kartik Aaryan took to social media to announce the wrap of the first schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Sharing a picture of himself, donning the Rooh Baba attire, alongside actress Triptii Dimri, Kartik playfully wrote on his Instagram, “Ting ting ting tiding ting ting. And we’ve wrapped up the 1st schedule #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. This small break between schedules is gonna make me impatient… Rooh Baba’s Cape has some different magic @aneesbazmee.”

Alongside Kartik and Triptii, the film also boasts the presence of Vidya Balan, who portrayed Manjulika in the first installment of the franchise. Reportedly, Madhuri Dixit has also joined the cast. Directed by filmmaker Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 promises to be a thrilling ride and is set to entertain viewers once it hits the big screens on the festive occasion of Diwali, 2024.

