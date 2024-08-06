PICS: Kriti Sanon casts her magic spell in black dress as she returns from Greece after vacay with rumored BF Kabir Bahia

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has recently captivated audiences with hit films like Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew. She was recently seen vacationing in Greece with her rumored boyfriend, Kabir Bahia, and sister, Nupur Sanon. She also posted pictures from her vacation on social media. The actress celebrated her birthday abroad and has now returned to India, where she was spotted by paparazzi at the airport.

For her airport look, Kriti Sanon opted for a stunning black dress and was all smiles for the paparazzi. Kriti also posed with fans and waved at the photographers, showcasing her sweet and gracious demeanor. Take a look:

Meanwhile, just a day ago, Kriti posted a video wearing a handmade crochet co-ord set, enjoying the picturesque location of Santorini. Her rumored boyfriend couldn't resist liking her post, capturing our shared admiration.

On the occasion of Friendship Day, Kriti Sanon shared pictures from her Greece trip with her sister, Nupur Sanon. The duo looked classy in stunning outfits, happily posing for the camera together. From traveling together to posing by the riverside, they exude pure sister goals. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Kriti captioned them, “I like me better when I’m with you. With my bestest friend for life.. Happy Friendship Day Everyone!!”

She also celebrated her birthday in Greece with all her loved ones by her side. Photos of the actress dining with Kabir went viral on social media, garnering love from fans across the nation and adding fuel to the dating rumors.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. The film also starred Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in pivotal roles. Kriti portrayed the role of a flight attendant, receiving much praise for her performance. The film became a big hit, beloved by audiences for its perfect blend of comedy and stellar acting from the cast, making it a light-hearted success.

Earlier in the year, Kriti appeared in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Dharmendra, and Dimple Kapadia. She played the role of a robot made with artificial intelligence, designed to look and behave like a human. Kriti's performance was highly appreciated, especially her way of saying ‘thik hai,’ which resonated with audiences.

Up next, Kriti Sanon will be seen in the upcoming thriller Do Patti alongside Kajol and Shaheer Shaikh. This film will add another feather to her cap, as it marks her debut as a producer.

