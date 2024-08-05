Kriti Sanon enjoying her Greece vacay in crochet co-ord set has rumored BF Kabir Bahia’s heart just like us; WATCH

Kriti Sanon is currently enjoying a vacation in Greece with her sister, Nupur Sanon. Her rumored boyfriend, Kabir Bahia, is also present, with social media photos of them dining together making waves. Recently, Kriti shared a video capturing her Greek getaway, where she poses and revels in the scenery. Kabir Bahia reacted to her video, adding to the buzz around their relationship.

Kriti Sanon recently shared a video on Instagram showcasing her Greece vacation. In the clip, she wears a vibrant handmade crochet co-ord set, perfect for brightening up her Monday. The video captures her leisurely start to the day amidst the stunning backdrop of Santorini. Her vibrant handmade crochet outfit included a crop top and a skirt with a thigh-high slit. She accessorized her beach look with dark-tinted sunglasses and a hat, finishing the ensemble with a pair of slippers.

She captioned the video with, "Good morning from Santorini!” Kriti's rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia was clearly smitten, as he liked her Instagram post, sharing the sentiment with fans.

Fans also reacted to Kriti's video with enthusiasm. One user commented on her elegance, saying she looked "so elegant." Another mentioned feeling the vibe of Karan Sehmbi’s song with, "Karan Sehmbi said 'Meri Good Morning Tu Hai' - and I felt it." Others appreciated her mood-lifting presence, with one remarking, "Taking away our Monday blues cutely," and another expressing, "Smile, you deserve all the love in the world."

Kriti Sanon's Greece vacation pictures, featuring rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia, have set social media abuzz. The images show Kriti and Kabir enjoying meals with friends at a restaurant, with the snapshots going viral after being shared on Reddit.

During the trip, Kriti celebrated her 34th birthday alongside Kabir, her sister Nupur Sanon, and Nupur's boyfriend Stebin Ben. She posted a beach video of herself relaxing and smiling, set to the track Raat Bhar. In the caption, she wrote, "Jaayein na ghar. Beach baby for life." Her mother, Geeta Sanon, responded with heart and evil eye emojis, while Stebin Ben humorously remarked about nearly dropping his phone while capturing the moment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma. Earlier in the year, she appeared in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, featuring Shahid Kapoor, Dharmendra, and Dimple Kapadia. She will next be seen in upcoming thriller Do Patti, in which she stars alongside Kajol and Shaheer Shaikh. This film will also mark Kriti's debut as a producer.

