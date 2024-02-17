PICS: Mira Kapoor shares beautiful moments with Shahid Kapoor and their kids from her best friend's wedding

Mira Kapoor has shared some beautiful moments with Shahid Kapoor and their kids Misha and Zain from her best friend's wedding in Delhi. Take a look at the pics.

By Gautam Batra
Published on Feb 17, 2024  |  04:54 PM IST |  574
Mira Kapoor shares beautiful pics with Shahid Kapoor and their kids from her BFF's wedding
Pic Courtesy: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor recently arrived with kids Misha and Zain in Delhi for the wedding of Mira Rajput Kapoor's friend. Mira has been in Delhi for the past few days and now she's accompanied by her husband and kids also. Mira recently took to Instagram Stories and shared some beautiful photos from the wedding.

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, and the kids attend her best friend's wedding 

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor along with kids Misha and Zain attended her best friend's wedding. The star wife took to Instagram Stories and shared some beautiful moments from the wedding. One of the pics features her and Shahid as they pose along with her friends. 

Another one features her happily posing with her friend while at the same time trying to manage her son Zain who doesn't seem to be in a good mood. Mira and Shahid's daughter Misha is also in the pic gracefully posing for the camera. Mira captioned the pic and wrote, "When the bestie was a bridey #bridalparty"

Mira also shared a pic of Misha playing at the wedding while dressed in her cute flower dress.

Pic Courtesy: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Related Stories

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani to delay honeymoon after wedding for THIS reason
entertainment
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani to delay honeymoon after wedding for THIS reason
Box Office Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya shows big growth on Valentine's Day
entertainment
Box Office Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya shows big growth on Valentine's Day

When Shahid Kapoor arrived in Delhi with Misha and Zain

On Feb 16, Shahid Kapoor along with kids Misha and Zain was spotted by the paps at the Delhi airport. The TBMAUJ actor was seen in a casual yet stylish look as he wore a white t-shirt paired with matching pants and a half jacket. Sleek black shoes, chic sunglasses, and a trendy neck chain completely his looks. Following the airport safety protocols, Shahid also wore a mask on his face.

Advertisement

Shahid who is a doting dad was also seen helping his kids reach the car without any problem.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor had solo Valentine's Day

Shahid and Mira couldn't celebrate Valentine's Day together this year because she was in Delhi. The actor missed her and expressed his love on Instagram Stories while enjoying the date fruit, saying, “I love you Mira. Because you are traveling and you are not in town, this is my date for tonight." he said in the video he shared.

Mira also took to Instagram to share a romantic picture of herself and Shahid. In the photo, she was seen giving a kiss on Shahid's cheek while embracing him from behind.


ALSO READ: WATCH: Shahid Kapoor surprises fans watching Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya in theatre; calls it 'best feeling'

Advertisement
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Gautam Batra

Gautam Batra loves to observe tiny details in cinema. He has a special place in his heart for films

...

Credits: Mira Kapoor Instagram, Pinkvilla Instagram
Advertisement

Latest Articles