PICS: Mira Kapoor shares beautiful moments with Shahid Kapoor and their kids from her best friend's wedding

Shahid Kapoor recently arrived with kids Misha and Zain in Delhi for the wedding of Mira Rajput Kapoor's friend. Mira has been in Delhi for the past few days and now she's accompanied by her husband and kids also. Mira recently took to Instagram Stories and shared some beautiful photos from the wedding.

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor along with kids Misha and Zain attended her best friend's wedding. The star wife took to Instagram Stories and shared some beautiful moments from the wedding. One of the pics features her and Shahid as they pose along with her friends.

Another one features her happily posing with her friend while at the same time trying to manage her son Zain who doesn't seem to be in a good mood. Mira and Shahid's daughter Misha is also in the pic gracefully posing for the camera. Mira captioned the pic and wrote, "When the bestie was a bridey #bridalparty"

Mira also shared a pic of Misha playing at the wedding while dressed in her cute flower dress.

On Feb 16, Shahid Kapoor along with kids Misha and Zain was spotted by the paps at the Delhi airport. The TBMAUJ actor was seen in a casual yet stylish look as he wore a white t-shirt paired with matching pants and a half jacket. Sleek black shoes, chic sunglasses, and a trendy neck chain completely his looks. Following the airport safety protocols, Shahid also wore a mask on his face.

Shahid who is a doting dad was also seen helping his kids reach the car without any problem.

Shahid and Mira couldn't celebrate Valentine's Day together this year because she was in Delhi. The actor missed her and expressed his love on Instagram Stories while enjoying the date fruit, saying, “I love you Mira. Because you are traveling and you are not in town, this is my date for tonight." he said in the video he shared.

Mira also took to Instagram to share a romantic picture of herself and Shahid. In the photo, she was seen giving a kiss on Shahid's cheek while embracing him from behind.

