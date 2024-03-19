PICS: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas make stylish statement as they visit Farhan Akhtar's residence

Priyanka Chopra, the embodiment of beauty and talent, has charmed audiences in both Bollywood and Hollywood. While residing in the USA with her husband Nick Jonas and their adorable daughter Malti Marie, the family is currently in India. The couple's recent visit to Farhan Akhtar's residence was a stylish affair, where they turned heads with their impeccable fashion choices, leaving everyone in awe.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dazzle in style

Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas caused a stir among shutterbugs as they were snapped inside their car as they cruised through the streets of Mumbai en route to Farhan Akhtar's residence in Bandra. Priyanka, emitting boss babe vibes, rocked a vibrant blue ensemble with her hair swept up in a chic style. Her flawless matte makeup accentuated her features, while her dazzling smile added an irresistible charm to the scene.

Meanwhile, Nick looked effortlessly cool in his signature dapper attire, topped off with a bold red cap that added an extra edge to his look. He graciously waved at the cameras. Take a peek:

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra made a glamorous return to India, accompanied by her and Nick Jonas’ adorable daughter, Malti Marie. The mother-daughter duo charmed onlookers at the Mumbai airport, radiating happiness as they posed cheerfully for the eager paparazzi. The Dostana actress happily shared with the photographers that she is embarking on a 10-day visit to her homeland. Shortly after, Nick joined his wife and daughter in India, fully embracing his role as a devoted husband and father.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

In her professional endeavors, the actress has embraced a new role as the executive producer for the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger. Directed by the talented Indian-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja, the actress enthusiastically shared this thrilling update on her social media platform.

Besides this, she recently graced the screen in the film Love Again and the web series Citadel, where she shares the spotlight with Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. Additionally, she was poised to join Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. However, the project faced setbacks due to scheduling conflicts.

