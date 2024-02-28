PICS: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani drop 'Love and laughter' filled glimpses from Haldi ceremony

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a dreamy setting in South Goa on February 21. The newly married couple has been treating their fans with glimpses from the special day. A while ago, they shared a bunch of pictures from their Haldi ceremony and it is filled with love and laughter.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani share Haldi pictures

On February 28, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made a collaborative post on their Instagram accounts and dropped their fun-filled hali pictures. In the pictures, the couple can be seen smeared in Haldi. One of the pictures also shows Jackky lifting Rakul in his lap.

For the Haldi ceremony, Rakul wore a vibrant and colorful lehenga while Jackky opted for a green kurta and white pajama. The couple flaunted their bright smiles as they enjoyed their Haldi moments.

Sharing the pictures, they captioned it, "Love and laughter (yellow heart) #haldi"

Take a look:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding video

In their dreamy wedding video, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani looked magical together. The video is an impressive display, capturing the couple's joy during their celebration. Both the bride and the groom are seen dancing and enjoying their wedding day to the fullest, creating an impressive sight for the viewers. The video gives a charming glimpse into the couple's joy and the vibrant atmosphere of their wedding, showcasing the love and joy shared on this memorable day.

Rakul and Jackky started their pre-wedding festivities in Mumbai with an enchanting dhol night. After reaching Goa with their families, the festivities continued with vibrant haldi and mehendi ceremonies, which added to the festive atmosphere. The finale was a rousing musical, followed by light dancing on stage. The next day the couple tied the knot in a picturesque beach wedding ceremony and sealed their love in an unforgettable celebration of togetherness and joy.

Vashu Bhagnani reveals Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's honeymoon plans

In a recent interview, Vashu Bhagnani expressed happiness for the successful marriage ceremony as he shared that everything proceeded smoothly according to sacred traditions, with the blessings of the Almighty. He also added that all guests were delighted with the proceedings, celebrating the union of two families.

Furthermore, Vashu revealed that Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani plan to embark on their honeymoon after the release of the action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, slated for release on April 9, 2024.

He said, "Bade miyan (Vashu) ka order hai jaise hi film release hogi dusre din flight pakdo aur ek mahine ke liye honeymoon karke aao (As soon as the film is released, it's Bade Miyan's order to catch a flight the next day and enjoy a month-long honeymoon)."

Rakul Preet Singh and Jacky Bhagnani's wedding attire

Rakul stunned in a dreamy pastel pink lehenga, which was custom-made by Tarun Tahiliani. The actress wore a skirt embellished with scores of tiny floral motifs bejeweled with pearls, beads, and a lot of glitter. For her choli, she opted for a bustier sewn with layers of net fabric in the color matching her lehenga.

On the other hand, Jackky wore an ivory-hued sherwani by Tarun Tahiliani, which again had intricate floral designs embroidered on it. Exuding royal vibes in that achkan-style outfit, he sported a beautifully tied pagdi matching his choodidaar. It had embroidery at the borders and tiny studs throughout. The actor-producer wore the traditional mojris and channelized his inner Akbar by carrying his dupatta that went in sync with his turban.

