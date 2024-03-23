PICS: Shah Rukh Khan stands by his team Kolkata Knight Riders at IPL 2024, greets fans from Eden Gardens

Shah Rukh Khan knows how to win over the hearts of moviegoers with his acting skills and his open-arms pose. While he is known for coming up with new ways to impress the audience, he is also fond of cricket. Which is why he also invested in the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. King Khan is currently at the stands in Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata to support his team.

Shah Rukh Khan waves at fans from Eden Gardens in Kolkata

The most-awaited cricketing tournament, the Indian Premier League 2024 finally kickstarted on March 22. Every year, the event sees the best cricketers from the world collaborating with each other in his sporting extravaganza. Not just this, it also brings the entertainment and sports industry together. One such example is the presence of Shah Rukh Khan in the stadium to cheer for his franchise, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). As the team played their maiden match of IPL 2024 today at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the King of Romance made sure to stand his players.

Take a look:

Images from the event have now surfaced showing the Jawan actor enjoying the exciting match between KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He looked effortlessly stylist in his cream sweatshirt and blue denims. With a pair of dark eyewear and hair styled in a ponytail, he looked dapper. His presence at the stadium was enough to make his fans cheer and scream in joy. But SRK decided to acknowledge the love he was receiving by greeting and waving at them.

Take a look:

In a video that’s circulating around, the Pathaan star was seen saluting in his patent style to the thousands of people who arrived to watch the match and support KKR.

Take a look:

Another image shows the actor lauding the batsman of his team after he hit a massive out-of-the-park six.

Take a look:

Just look at how emotional and overwhelmed his fans were when he arrived at the Kolkata airport with this entourage to stand by his team during their first match in the city of joy. The loud cheers, chanting, and roaring are testimony to the affection he is showered by his avid admirers.

Take a look:

After appearing in the comedy-drama film Dunki, the actor is reportedly gearing up to start shooting for his next project in March-April this year.

