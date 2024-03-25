PICS: Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe celebrate Holi amid reports of wedding; fan says 'Arrey sindur'

According to reports, Taapsee Pannu and her longtime partner Mathias Boe exchanged vows in Udaipur on March 23. Earlier reports suggested that Taapsee and Mathias planned to make their ceremony a cozy affair, inviting only their nearest and dearest ones. Additionally, they opted for a blend of Sikh and Christian traditions for their wedding. Amid wedding reports, the couple was seen celebrating Holi together with their friends today, March 25.

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe celebrate Holi together

On March 25, taking to his Instagram account, Abhilash Thapliyal, who starred opposite Taapsee Pannu in Blurr (2022), shared a picture from their Holi celebration. The picture featured himself, Taapsee, Mathias Boe, and some other friends.

Under Abhilash's post, one fan commented, "Arrey sindur Taapse mam"

On the other hand, Mathias took to his Instagram Story and shared a picture of himself to extend Holi wishes to everyone.

Have a look:

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe reportedly tied the knot

According to News18, "The wedding took place in Udaipur and was an extremely intimate affair. The pre-wedding festivities kicked-started on March 20. The couple was very sure that they didn’t want any media attention on their big day. Both of them are known to be very private and reserved people, and they wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

As per the News18 report, the wedding was an intimate affair with few Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Taapsee specifically wished for only her closest friends to be present at the ceremony. "Taapsee’s Dobaaraa and Thappad co-star Pavail Gulati was among the guests at her and Mathias’ wedding. Anurag Kashyap, who shares a close bond with Taapsee and has directed her in films like Manmarziyaan and Dobaara and produced Saand Ki Aankh, also flew to Udaipur."

Their love story began when they met at the inaugural Indian Badminton League in 2013, and over the years, their bond grew stronger. Taapsee once mentioned in an interview that they initially connected on X (formerly Twitter) before meeting in person.

For the uninitiated, Mathias Boe is a former badminton player. Born in Denmark, Mathias is a silver medallist in the 2012 London Olympics and 2013 World Championships. During his noteworthy career, which spanned two decades, Mathias teamed up with players like Michael Jensen, Thomas Hovgaard, and Michael Lamp.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki which broke the box-office records. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

