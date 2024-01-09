PICS: Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff invited to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration after Ranbir-Alia, Randeep-Lin
Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff sport radiant smiles as they graciously receive invitations for the inauguration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir on January 22, 2024.
Anticipation builds for the inauguration of the historic Shri Ram Mandir at Ram Janm Bhumi on January 22, 2024. Bollywood luminaries are set to grace the event, with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, followed by Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, receiving invitations. The next in line to join this distinguished guest list are the Shroffs—Tiger Shroff, alongside his renowned father, Jackie Shroff.
Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff receive Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration invitation
In a recent development, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff have been extended invitations to attend the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Mandir Ceremony. The invitations were presented by RSS dignitaries and producer Mahaveer Jain. Pictures from the encounter with Jackie, Tiger, and Ayesha Shroff have surfaced on the internet, showcasing the family's joyous expressions as they graciously receive the invites. Let's take a glimpse at these heartwarming moments:
Pinkvilla broke the news first, informing its readers that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have received invitations to the highly-anticipated Ram Mandir inauguration event in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. Recently, images of Ranbir and Alia receiving their invites made waves online. Adding to the star-studded affair, newlyweds Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram shared glimpses of their invites on social media on January 8.
In an exclusive update, Pinkvilla also learned that the guest list for the event includes illustrious names such as Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Ayushmann Khurrana, Yash, along with accomplished directors Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty, and producer Mahaveer Jain.
More about Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration
Reports indicate that the ground-level work of the holy temple is set to be inaugurated in a grand ceremony. The installation of the idol of Ram Lalla on the temple premises will be a significant event attended by the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Preceding the grand opening, a series of rituals and programs will commence, starting on January 16. Approximately 7000 guests from all corners of the country, including 4000 sadhus and saints, have received invitations for the event.
Devotees will have the opportunity to visit Kuber Tila and the Yatri Facilitation Centre. During the inauguration, only the current priests serving Ram Lalla will perform the service and worship. Notably, the construction of the holy temple began on August 5, 2020, after PM Narendra Modi laid down the foundation stone.
