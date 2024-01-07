Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor receive invitation for Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration; see PICS

Pinkvilla was the first to let its readers know that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been invited to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration event on January 22, 2024. The much anticipated historical Shri Ram Mandir opening ceremony at Ram Janm Bhumi will be happening in a few days. The grand event will be attended by several high-profile personalities. Now, a while ago, pictures of the couple receiving the invitation from the notable figures surfaced online.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor receive Ayodhya's Ram Mandir inauguration invitation

Pictures on Instagram show Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor receiving the invitation to the inauguration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. The ceremony will take place on January 22, 2024.

The caption of the post reads, "Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt received an invitation from Shri Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of RSS, Shri Ajay Mudpe, Prant Prachar Pramukh, RSS Konkan, and producer Mahaveer Jain for the Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Mandir Pranpratishtha Ceremony on 22nd Jan in Ayodhya." Have a look:

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, Pinkvilla also exclusively learned that celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, Yash, and ace directors Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty and producer Mahaveer Jain will be attending the event.

Details about Shri Ram Mandir inauguration

According to various reports, the work on the ground level of the holy temple is scheduled to be inaugurated on January 22, 2024. The grand ceremony to install the idol of Ram Lalla on the temple premises will be attended by the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The grand opening will be preceded by a series of rituals and the programs will commence on January 16. Nearly 7000 guests from all corners of the country, including 4000 sadhus and saints have also received the invitation for the auspicious occasion.

Several measures have also been undertaken by the Ayodhya Ram Mandir committee. Ram Mandir Trust is responsible for the measures around the inauguration ceremony. It has also been revealed that devotees entering the temple premises will be allowed to see Lord Ram Lalla from a distance of 320 feet.

Devotees will be allowed to visit Kuber Tila and the Yatri Facilitation Centre. During the inauguration, only the current priests serving Ram Lalla will perform the service and worship.

For the uninitiated, the construction of the holy temple was started back on August 5, 2020, after PM Narendra Modi laid down the foundation stone of the temple.

