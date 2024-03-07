PICS: Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur celebrate son Vardaan's 1 month birthday and it's all about cake, gifts

Vikrant Massey and his wife Sheetal Thakur embraced parenthood for the first time on February 7, 2024, when they welcomed their baby boy. The couple took to their social media accounts and made a collaborative post to announce the good news. Today, March 7, their son Vardaan turned one month old. On this special occasion, Sheetal shared some pictures of how they celebrated the birthday.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur's son Vardaan turns one month

Just a month before, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur became parents for the first time as their son Vardaan lighted their world. Today, March 7, Sheetal shared three pictures of how they celebrated their son's one-month birthday.

In the first picture, we can see a special strawberry cake and a card with the text "1 MY first MONTH." The second picture gives a glimpse of Vardaan's cute outfit, while the third snap shows the gifts for their son.

Sharing the pictures, the new mommy Sheetal penned, "And I realised all over again how fast time flies."

Take a look:

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur become parents of a baby boy

Taking to their Instagram handles, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur shared a picture where a couple's hand can be seen holding a baby's hand. The text on the image read in the capital, "07.02.2024 For we have become one we are bursting with joy & love to announce the arrival of our son." They also added, "Love, Sheetal and Vikrant." Sharing the picture, the caption of the post has a prayer emoji.

A few days ago, the couple made a joint post on their Instagram to share a sneak peek of their newborn's face. In the heartwarming picture, the baby can be seen nestled in his mother's arms while his father gazes at him lovingly. The photo was likely to be taken after a pooja, as both parents have a teeka adorning their foreheads. In the subsequent image, the couple revealed the name of their little one as Vardaan, which means a blessing for which one is deeply grateful. They captioned the post, "Nothing short of a blessing… We named him VARDAAN!!!" Their post received much attention and love from their fans and followers.

