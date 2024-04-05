PICS: Yodha actress Raashii Khanna buys new home in Hyderabad; stuns in red traditional attire at housewarming pooja

Actress Raashii Khanna is currently enjoying the success of her recently released movie Yodha, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani. The actress earned praise for her pivotal role in Karan Johar's backed movie. Now, some pictures of the actress are making rounds on social media as she can be seen performing pooja in her new home in Hyderabad.

RaashiI Khanna's pictures from housewarming pooja

As per reports and viral pictures on social media, Raashii Khanna has bought a new home in Hyderabad. In the viral pictures, she can be seen performing a housewarming pooja in her new home. The actress looks as pretty as always in a beautiful red suit.

Take a look at the viral pictures here:

Khanna reportedly hosted an intimate gathering with close family and friends for the 'griha pravesh' rituals. While Raashii Khanna herself hasn't shared any photos on social media platforms, fan pages have circulated pictures depicting her performing the rituals with her family.

According to an IANS report, this marks her third property acquisition in Hyderabad, following two others which she purchased in 2015 and 2017.

Raashii Khanna on the work front

On the work front, Raashii Khanna was last seen in aerial action thriller Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani. Next, she will be seen in The Sabarmati Report alongside Vikrant Massey. The actress recently wrapped the film and shared some BTS snaps from the sets. The recently released teaser of the film has already left the fans excited.

It is worth mentioning that Pinkvilla was the first one to exclusively inform you that Vikrant has come on board Ekta R Kapoor’s political thriller. A source close to the development had also shared that Vikrant and the director will also be doing acting workshops for the film.

“It’s as hard-hitting as it gets and has all the scope for performance. The script has not just excited him on creative front, but also the actor in him, as it has scope to deliver another strong and layered performance. Vikrant, Ekta, and Ranjan have had multiple meetings over the last few months and are all ready to take the film on floors within the next few months,” the source had shared.

