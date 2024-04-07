Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani spotted at airport; WATCH Yodha actor's reaction to pap who says, ‘Love you’

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who tied the knot in 2023, are one of the most beloved couples in the film industry. They often capture the hearts of fans with their endearing public outings and social media PDA. Today, the duo made a stunning appearance at the Mumbai airport. What caught the attention was Sidharth’s heartfelt reaction when a paparazzo expressed affection by saying “Love you” to him.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani depart in style from Mumbai airport

Today, April 7, lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were captured by the paparazzi, making a breezy appearance as they prepared to depart from the Mumbai airport. Sidharth sported a casual look in a white t-shirt paired with black pants and a matching jacket. With white shoes and chic sunglasses, Sidharth exuded effortless style.

On the other hand, Kiara was dressed in a fashionable shirt and beige pants. Carrying a blue bag and wearing sleek shades, the actress radiated glow in her no-makeup look and loosely tied hair.

The couple was seen engaging in a warm exchange with the paparazzi. The paps asked about Kiara’s well-being and wished her a “Happy Sunday,” to which she reciprocated with the same. Sid and Kiara also posed for a few pictures with their sweet smiles. A cameraperson then affectionately told Sidharth, “Bhai, love you.” The actor responded with a hearty laugh and a flying kiss.

Sidharth was also a doting husband to Kiara, carefully placing a hand on her back as they moved inside the airport.

