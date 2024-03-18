Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Sukhbir arrives in Mumbai for the dazzling evening; Watch

The big day is here for the eagerly-awaited Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards. The gala celebrations will take place today in the evening, which will witness several Bollywood celebrities gracing the grand event. Adding on the excitement, Punjabi singer Sukhbir is all set to tantalize the guests with his infectious melodies and super hit chart busters. A while back, the singer was spotted at the airport as he arrived in style for the grand celebrations of the event.

Sukhbir arrives in Mumbai for his performance at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards

The highly-awaited evening dedicated to honor the best for their excellence and brilliance is here. On March 18, the curtain will be unveiled as we are back with the third edition of Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards which is all set to take place in Mumbai’s Taj Lands End. The euphoria for the special event skyrockets as it will witness Punjabi singer Sukhbir creating magic with his tunes.

Gearing up for the event, the singer has arrived in the city! A while back, Sukhbir was spotted as he made a stylish entry at the Mumbai airport. Donning a black t-shirt with a matching jacket, stylish cap and shoes paired with blue denims, the Ishq Tera Tadpaave was seen making his way out of the airport. He also acknowledged the paparazzi as he exchanged candid conversation with a sweet smile on his face.

Take a look:

A few days back, the nominations for the prestigious award ceremony were announced in different categories. Ever since then the excitement amongst our audience and fans have been soaring high keeping them intrigued to witness their favorite star winning in the respective category.

About Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards

The dazzling event is devoted to celebrating India's most revered icons in film, television, business, sports, and fashion. The third edition of the event promises a fresh take by introducing exciting new categories that blend both craft and style. Needless to say, the awards ceremony has become a global sensation, transcending boundaries with its universal appeal owing to the resounding success of both its previous editions, which captivated nearly 1 billion viewers worldwide.

The last two editions of the prestigious award ceremony were graced by the likes of Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shikhar Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and many more.

