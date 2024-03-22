Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards: Abhijeet Panse wins Planet Marathi presents Best Marathi Director award
Raanbaazaar director Abhijeet Panse was honored with Planet Marathi presents Best Marathi Director award at Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024.
Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 happened at Taj Lands End, Mumbai on March 18 and became one of the most happening Bollywood events this year. Several big stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, and more attended and glammed up the night with their stylish appearances.
Apart from being a night full of glitz and glamor, it also became memorable for the way it celebrated the accomplishments and talent of Indian artists across various categories. Pinkvilla joined forces with several prestigious brands to present the awards to talented stars for their exceptional work. Planet Marathi and Pinkvilla came together to present the award of Best Marathi Director to Abhijit Panse.
Abhijeet Panse wins Planet Marathi presents Best Marathi Director award
Marathi film director Abhijeet Panse created waves with his web series Raanbaazaar. Upon release, it became one of the most acclaimed thriller drama series in the Marathi industry.
For his incredible work, Panse was honored with the Planet Marathi presents Best Marathi Director award. Mr. Akshay Bardapurkar, Head and Founder of Planet Marathi, and Mr. Ashwini Chaudhry, India President, Golden Ratio Films presented the award to the director at the Pinkvilla Screen And Style Icons Awards.
The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards was a spectacular affair, honoring numerous stars for their exceptional contributions to the entertainment world. Check out the complete list of winners HERE.
Our partners include:
TRENDS - Presenting Sponsor
Killer - Powered by Sponsor
Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water - Powered by Sponsor
Planet Marathi - Powered by Partner
Sanjay Ghodawat Group - Powered by Sponsor
Coolberg - Beverage Partner
Just Herbs - Glam Partner
Embryolisse - Skin Hydration Partner
MG Motor Mumbai - Driven by
Geetanjalisalon by Sumit Israni - Salon Partner
The Gift Studio - Gifting Partner
HiFi Digital - Digital Agency Partner
93.5 RED FM - Radio Partner
MovieMax - Multiplex Partner
Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. - Outdoor Media Partner
Taj Lands End - Venue Partner
ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Sharad Kelkar wins Planet Marathi presents Best Marathi Male Style Icon award