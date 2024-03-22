Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards: Abhijeet Panse wins Planet Marathi presents Best Marathi Director award

Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 happened at Taj Lands End, Mumbai on March 18 and became one of the most happening Bollywood events this year. Several big stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, and more attended and glammed up the night with their stylish appearances.

Apart from being a night full of glitz and glamor, it also became memorable for the way it celebrated the accomplishments and talent of Indian artists across various categories. Pinkvilla joined forces with several prestigious brands to present the awards to talented stars for their exceptional work. Planet Marathi and Pinkvilla came together to present the award of Best Marathi Director to Abhijit Panse.

Abhijeet Panse wins Planet Marathi presents Best Marathi Director award

Marathi film director Abhijeet Panse created waves with his web series Raanbaazaar. Upon release, it became one of the most acclaimed thriller drama series in the Marathi industry.

For his incredible work, Panse was honored with the Planet Marathi presents Best Marathi Director award. Mr. Akshay Bardapurkar, Head and Founder of Planet Marathi, and Mr. Ashwini Chaudhry, India President, Golden Ratio Films presented the award to the director at the Pinkvilla Screen And Style Icons Awards.

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards was a spectacular affair, honoring numerous stars for their exceptional contributions to the entertainment world. Check out the complete list of winners HERE.

