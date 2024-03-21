Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Ankita Lokhande says THIS about winning Stylish TV Actor Female title

Ever since Ankita Lokhande’s stint in the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 17, her star has been on the rise in the entertainment industry. She has captivated audiences with her impeccable performances every time she appears on screen. Ankita has become a household name through her role in Ekta Kapoor’s long-running show, Pavitra Rishta. Beyond her acting prowess, Ankita consistently impresses with her fashion choices. To acknowledge her extra effort in achieving her mesmerizing looks every day, Pinkvilla awarded her the Stylish TV Actor (Female) accolade. Recently, the actress shared a video where she gave credit for her award.

Ankita Lokhande shares an appreciation video

In recognition of her efforts and mesmerizing appearances, Ankita Lokhande has been named the most Stylish TV Actor (Female) at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards. She recently posted a video where she revealed her dress with the poise of a boss lady, carrying it with utter confidence. In the video, the actress can be seen gracefully approaching the stage and accepting the award, presented by her husband and Bigg Boss 17 contestant, Vicky Jain. Following the award acceptance, she gave a thank you speech, dedicating her award to her team, who work tirelessly to ensure she always looks her best. Quoting the actress, she said, “Thank you, Pinkvilla, for the Screen and Style Icon Award. I think this isn't just my achievement alone; my team really works hard to make me look my best, and this award definitely goes to my team. So, thank you, everyone. Thank you so much.”

Later in the video, she introduces her stylist on camera and gives her credit for the accolade. The Manikarnika actress says, “This award definitely goes to the one and only Hemu, who styles me and makes me look good,” as she dedicated her award to the stylist. Truly, Ankita is a woman of her word. Along with the reel, she shared a caption full of celebration and appreciation, writing, “Style Icon wohoooo! Just another day for this Cheri Cheri lady! Thank you, @pinkvilla, for the recognition.”

More about Ankita Lokhande

Ankita has come a long way in her career, receiving love from audiences for her work in the Ektaa Kapoor-produced Pavitra Rishta. She later transitioned to movies, appearing in Manikarnika and Baaghi 3, and is currently promoting her upcoming movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, slated for release on March 22, 2024. In this movie, she shares the screen with Randeep Hooda, who is not only her co-star but also the director. This biographical film explores the life of Veer Savarkar, a prominent figure in India's struggle for independence.

