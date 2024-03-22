Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Neha Pendse wins Planet Marathi presents Best Marathi Female Style Icon award

On March 18, the third edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 witnessed the presence of several celebrities from the entertainment industry. This prestigious event was graced by celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen, Atlee, Neha Pendse, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Tiger Shroff, and many others.

Several notable brands lent their support to present the awards across various categories for the Pinkvilla Awards. Neha Pendse won the Planet Marathi presents Best Marathi Female Style Icon award.

Neha Pendse wins Planet Marathi presents Best Marathi Female Style Icon award

Several awards from different categories were presented to the celebrities and that added the extra glitter to the prestigious Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 on March 18 at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai.

Neha Pendse was bestowed with the Planet Marathi presents Best Marathi Female Style Icon award. It was also presented to her by Jasmin Bhasin and Mr. Akshay Bardapurkar, Head and Founder of Planet Marathi at the Pinkvilla Screen And Style Icons Awards. Neha's impeccable style and grace truly set her apart.

For a comprehensive list of winners at the third edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, click HERE.

