Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards made sure the night was all glamoros, full of entertainment, and unrivaled fashion. Organized at the Taj Lands End, Mumbai, the event was saw several stellar celebs in attendance. Like the previous two editions, Pinkvilla created a buzz across all digital platforms, and it was a gala night to remember. Actors and personalities from different walks of life graced the event as they walked on the TRENDS Walk Of Fame. From the television landscape, Dilip Joshi, Shehnaaz Gill, Rupali Ganguly, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Jasmin Bhasin, Ankit Gupta, and many others marked their prestigious presence.

To make the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards more successful, numerous reputed brands joined hands with the leading entertainment and lifestyle hub, Pinkvilla, and sponsored different categories. From acknowledging the exceptional cinematic brilliance to recognizing fashion icons, we did it all. Shehnaaz Gill was awarded the title of Most Stylish Haute Stepper.

Shehnaaz Gill's winning speech in Punjabi

Hosted by immensely talented Neha Dhupia, Maniesh Paul, and Sophie Choudry, a segment of the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards witnessed Shehnaaz Gill being named the Most Stylish Haute Stepper. It was presented to her by Angad Bedi. After receiving the title, an overwhelmed Shehnaaz gave her winning speech in Punjabi.

Radiating sheer elegance and authenticity, the Bigg Boss 13 fame thanked Pinkvilla and her fans for their constant support. For the Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards, the actress wore body-hugging red curves, thereby flaunting her curves. She kept her hair open and looked no less than a ravishing fairy.

Watch Shehnaaz Gill's winning speech here:

