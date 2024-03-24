Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Star-studded Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards; Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas visit Ayodhya's Ram Mandir with Malti

As a new week is about to bring more entertaining news from the Bollywood industry, let's revisit this week's top news. Firstly, the third edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards took place which was graced by the who's who of Bollywood. On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas visited Ayodhya's Ram Mandir with their daughter Malti and the actress's mother Madhu Chopra. Apart from these, many more news made headlines throughout the week.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Star-studded Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024

On March 18, the third edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards took place at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Atlee, Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Karan Johar, Shraddha Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Rani Mukerji, Sushmita Sen, and several other celebrities attended and were honored with awards. The celebrities shared memorable moments at the event and enjoyed their hearts out. From Shraddha joining the pizza party of the paparazzi to Bobby dancing with Arjun Kapoor, and other actors stole the spotlight of this year's Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards. For a comprehensive list of winners at the third edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, click HERE.

2. Priyanka Chopra, and Nick Jonas visit Ram Mandir with Malti and Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her Instagram to give her fans and followers a glimpse of her visit to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir with her family. Donned in a striking yellow saree, she is seen offering prayers and seeking blessings alongside her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie, and mother Madhu Chopra.

3. Priyanka Chopra expresses excitement for Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Indian spin-off of Citadel

On Tuesday, March 19, Prime Video India unveiled the first poster of the Indian spin-off of Priyanka Chopra's series Citadel and named it Citadel: Honey Bunny. The series will be headlined by Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Re-sharing the news on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, "Cannot wait for this series to unravel another layer of Citadel!"

4. Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur and others attend Alanna Panday's baby shower event

Ananya Panday's cousin and YouTuber Alanna Panday, along with her husband Ivor McCray organized a baby shower. The event was graced by Ananya, her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur, Orry, Bhavana Pandey, Bobby Deol, Gauri Khan, and many other celebrities.

5. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff perform at IPL Opening Ceremony

The grand opening ceremony of IPL 2024 between Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru took place on March 22. Before the match, actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff performed and captivated the audience with their steps. Tiger energetically danced to his hit song Jai Jai Shivshankar. At the same time, Akshay delighted the crowd with his chart-topping tracks, including Subha Hone Na De, Shaitan Ka Saala, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa title song. Together, they grooved to the beats of Wallah Habibi and Mast Malang Jhoom from their upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

6. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh didn't share wedding video for 5 years for THIS reason

Vishal Punjabi from The Wedding Filmer, who documented Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding, shared on the All About Eve podcast that he had come to terms with the possibility that Ranveer and Deepika might never release their wedding video. He acknowledged the belief in the evil eye and respected their decision. "You’ll be surprised Deepika and Ranveer didn’t share it for five years. I thought it will never be seen," he said, emphasizing, "I guess sometimes, some things are so beautiful, you don’t want to share it with the world. Nazar na lage, as mums would say, and I get that sentiment." Notably, the couple shared their wedding video during their appearance at Koffee With Karan Season 8 in 2023.

7. Salman Khan makes a special appearance in Arhaan Khan's podcast

Arhaan Khan recently made headlines as he unveiled his inaugural podcast venture, Dumb Biryani, in collaboration with Dev Raiyani and Arush Verma. The teaser video shared by Arhaan offers a glimpse into the trio's candid discussions. Moreover, the teaser tantalizingly hints at an impressive lineup of special guests, including Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor, Orry, Aashish Chanchlani, and more.

Bonus news: Shah Rukh Khan attended Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL match in Eden Gardens, Kolkata on March 23. Videos and images of the superstar from the stadium went viral on social media in no time.

