The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 was undeniably a star-studded event with numerous stars from the entertainment industry gracing the event. Organized at Mumbai's Taj Lands End on March 18th, 2024, the ceremony aimed to recognize the remarkable contributions of prestigious personalities and to award an impeccable sense of style. The TRENDS Walk Of Fame witnessed Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, and others arriving in style.

The starry night brought together luminaries from the entertainment industry, and Pinkvilla captured some candid moments. While the event shimmered with star power and glamour, we awarded numerous celebrities in different categories. In fact, several well-known brands joined hands with Pinkvilla for the event. Coming to the television landscape, Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta were honored with the most stylish couple.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's winning speech

Several awards from different categories were presented to the celebrities at the prestigious Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, which made it more memorable.

At the gala night, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta won the title of Most Stylish TV Couple, presented by the esteemed actor Amar Upadhyay. As they receive the award, the actress expresses heartfelt gratitude in her winning speech. She shared that receiving an award in the presence of many reputed stars means a lot to her. The next moment, Ankit Gupta expressed thankfulness towards Pinkvilla and dedicated his win to Priyanka.

Watch their winning speech here:

For the unversed, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta did Udaariyaan together and then participated in Bigg Boss 16.

