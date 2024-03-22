Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Amey Wagh wins Planet Marathi presents Best Marathi Actor- Male

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, held on March 18, 2024, served as a grand celebration of talent, recognizing excellence in cinema and the entertainment field. The prestigious event unfolded at the Taj Lands End hotel, where esteemed personalities from the industry congregated, adding an aura of glitz and glamor to the occasion. Partnering with renowned brands, Pinkvilla presented awards across various categories. Notably, in collaboration with Planet Marathi, Pinkvilla bestowed the title of Best Marathi Actor- Male upon Amey Wagh for his stellar performance in Jaggu Ani Juliet.

At the third edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards, actor Amey Wagh garnered well-deserved recognition for his outstanding portrayal of Jaggu in the 2023 film Jaggu Ani Juliet. His performance earned him the coveted Planet Marathi presents Best Marathi Actor- Male award. The accolade was presented to him by Mr. Akshay Bardapurkar, Head and Founder of Planet Marathi, alongside Mr. Ashwini Chaudhary, India President, Golden Ratio Films, and actress Jasmin Bhasin.

The awards ceremony witnessed a star-studded gathering of celebrities, each adorned in their finest attire, showcasing their impeccable sense of style. Among those in attendance were Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, Ankita Lokhande, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sharad Kelkar, Sushmita Sen, Karan Johar, Shilpa Shetty, and many more.

For those eager to discover which celebrity clinched each award, delve into the complete list of winners at the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 by clicking HERE.

