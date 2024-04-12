Priyanka Chopra calls herself ‘number 1 fan’ of Nick Jonas: ‘I really get excited…’

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. Well, she is not only popular in the Hindi Film industry, but she is a global icon, and fans love her across the globe. She might be enjoying a massive fan following but the actress claims that she is the number 1 fan of her hubby Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra talks about attending Nick Jonas’ concert

Talking to Vogue India, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was asked to describe her go-to concert outfit. Describing that, the actress revealed that it depends on whose concert she is going to. If it is her hubby Nick Jonas’ concert then everything is different.

The moment she spoke about Nick Jonas’ concert, the actress’ eyes lit up. She said, “I’m really proud. I really get excited to see him there. I’m you know his number one fan. A lot of people will debate me on that, and I agree. I really enjoy it.”

Priyanka elaborated on her preference for comfort, stating that she always carries a pair of flats with her when she wears heels. The renowned actress from Bajirao Mastani also mentioned that she ensures she has plenty of snacks and pockets to store them, allowing her to move around freely backstage.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

After her Hindi debut with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003, Priyanka has managed to create an impressive filmography boasting films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Krrish, Don, Fashion, Bajirao Mastani, Mary Kom, Gunday and many more. While working in Bollywood, she flew to LA to carve a niche for herself in Hollywood and made her debut alongside Dwayne Johnson in Baywatch and proceeded to star in several Hollywood movies and TV shows including Isn't It Romantic.

She even graduated to produce projects like The Sky Is Pink, The White Tiger, To Kill a Tiger, and more. The actress was last seen in Love Again. PC is currently working on her upcoming American action-comedy film Heads of State.

