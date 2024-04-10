PICS: Priyanka Chopra turns photographer as daughter Malti Marie plays on streets

Priyanka Chopra is an all-rounder who does all and more with ease and perfection. While juggling home and work, she also nurtures her baby girl, Malti Marie, to become a strong and independent woman like her. The admirers of the global sensation are also in awe of her little daughter. Minutes ago, PeeCee shared a couple of glimpses of Malti on social media that went viral in no time.

Priyanka Chopra drops adorable glimpses of daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra fell in love again when she held her daughter Malti Marie for the first time. Since then, she has been carrying on all the mommy duties with perfection. From letting her enjoy her favorite ice cream to playing in puddles and dirt, she lets Malti do everything a child should do but under her supervision. Sometimes, the mommy also turns into a photographer and shares glimpses of her child in action on social media.

Minutes ago, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped multiple images of her child playing on the cobbled streets. In the first image, the little one tries to climb on the cute little yellow chair. Just look at how cute she looks in that pink dress. In the next, the toddler, dressed in warm outfits, is busy with three balls.

Take a look:

Since the Indian actress married American singer Nick Jonas, she ensured the baby was kept close to both families' culture and traditions. This is why when she visited India last month, she made sure both Nick and Malti felt the warmth of her family, which she had enjoyed ever since she was a child. After playing Holi, the Citadel actress also took her family to seek the blessings of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. They relished Indian food and were even spotted wearing Indian outfits for PeeCee’s brother Siddharth Chopra’s roka ceremony.

Nearly two weeks ago, the Gunday actress shared images of the fun Holi party they had at her family house in Delhi. Sharing the images, she wrote, “Holi was lit. Thank you @tam2cul @sudeepdutt for creating such a warm atmosphere for our family! So much fun.”

Take a look:

On the work front, the actress is currently busy with her upcoming Hollywood project, Heads of State.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra drops aww-dorable PIC of daughter Malti Marie’s ‘shenanigans’ as she enjoys rainy day