Priyanka Chopra drops then and now PICS of daughter Malti Marie; pens ‘Time really flies’

The queen of the Indian film industry, actress Priyanka Chopra flew to Hollywood and eventually became a global icon. After proving her mettle as a talented star, she decided to step into a new phase of life and married American singer Nick Jonas in December 2018. A couple of years later, the celebrity couple was blessed with their first child, a daughter they named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022. The mommy dearest can’t believe that it’s been more than two years since they welcomed their baby.

Priyanka Chopra drops then and now images of her daughter Malti Marie

It’s a common saying that we lose count of time when we are having fun. This is probably what happened with international sensation Priyanka Chopra. She can’t believe that it’s been more than two years since her daughter Malti Marie stepped into their lives. A while ago, PeeCee took to social media and dropped two adorable images with the little one.

The first selfie, which seems to have been clicked pretty recently, showcased the baby being cozy and comfortable next to her. Wearing a fuzzy gray cardigan, The Sky Is Pink actress enveloped Malti in her warmth. The little one got us going ‘awww’ as she looked cute in her white and pink attire. The next image showcased the tiny, delicate hands of the baby from when she was just a newborn. The way little Malti touched her mom’s face, melted many hearts. Sharing the images, Chopra penned, “Time really flies. Starting the week right. #mondaymusings #nostalgia.”

Minutes after PC posted those photos, several fans and admirers showed love for them. A user commented, “Her little hand! What I would give to go back to those moments with my son,” while another wrote, “Cherish these moments, they grow up too fast.” Another one penned, “This moment is so precious time really does fly,” while a fourth opined, “Best job you’ll ever have sweet Lady.” According to one user, “Lazy days on the couch are what we live for at least in my opinion and you have the best snuggle bug!”

