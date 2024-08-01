Priyanka Chopra gives shoutout to Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu as thriller series Citadel: Honey Bunny gets release date

Fans were eagerly waiting for the big announcement related to Citadel: Honey Bunny. The makers of Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-led series were keeping fans hooked with the big announcement poised for release today. Now, finally, the makers dropped the teaser of the series and Priyanka Chopra also reacted to the Indian adaption of the show.

Today, on August 1, a while back, Priyanka Chopra re-shared the post shared by the makers of Citadel: Honey Bunny featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actress who also worked in the American version of the series, Citadel, sent a major shout-out by dropping multiple collision emojis. She also tagged the lead stars, director Raj& DK, and the show producers.

It is worth mentioning that the makers of Citadel: Honey Bunny dropped the teaser and the first look poster of the lead stars, in which they are seen holding a huge gun in their hands and aiming at the target. Additionally, the makers also announced that the show will be released on November 7, 2024.

Meanwhile, the teaser of the show juxtaposed snippets of action introducing fans to the world of the series and actors gracing it. We also get to another modernized version of Raat Baaki being played in the background. "Honey Bunny… Release date declassified!#CitadelHoneyBunnyOnPrime #CitadelOnPrime #CitadelHoneyBunny," the post with the new poster was captioned.

Samantha talking about the series revealed that when she and Varun would do action sequences, it would feel like a dance. “Action felt like a romantic song because there was so much sync.” The new dad further revealed that they have 11–12 minutes 1 take action sequences in the show, which left everyone surprised.

Apart from Varun and Samantha, the show stars Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher in the key roles. Directed by Raj& DK and produced by D2R Films, Citadel: Honey Bunny is set to premiere on November 7, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Citadel: Diana is the Italian spin-off that will be released on October 10, 2024. The show will be a part of the Citadel world where the first season starred international stars like Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Stanley Tucci, and Lesley Manville.

The Russo Brothers' AGBO, served as the executive producer on the show.

