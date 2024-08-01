WATCH: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna look like a dream in white as they turn showstoppers at ICW 2024; fans gush over Chhaava duo

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna will be sharing the screen space for the first time in the upcoming period drama, Chhaava. Fans are eagerly waiting to see this fresh pair dazzle the screens with their chemistry. Meanwhile, the duo recently turned heads as they walked the runway as showstoppers for renowned designer Falguni Shane Peacock.

The grand finale of India Couture Week 2024 was held on July 31 in Delhi. For the special evening, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna were the showstoppers for Falguni Shane Peacock. The renowned designers presented their latest collection during the closing day of the magnificent week.

In the video, we can see Rashmika delightfully walking towards Vicky and one can’t take their eyes off the Chhaava duo. For the special evening, the Animal actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in a white lehenga adorned with sequins and pearls, while Vicky complemented her perfectly in an ivory and gold bandhgala.

Soon after the video was shared, fans couldn’t stop themselves from reacting to the post. Thronging the comments section, a fan wrote, "They both just" followed by red-heart emojis. Another user wrote, "Both looking good together," while a third fan exclaimed, "Wow the CHHAVA pair." Another fan hailed them as, "Perfection." In addition to this, several fans dropped red hearts, heart eyes, fire, and clap emojis.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and backed by Dinesh Vijan, Chhaava is an upcoming period-drama film based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. While Vicky will be essaying the titular role in the film, Rashmika will be seen in the role of his wife, Yesubai Bhosale.

Notably, while speaking to Pinkvilla exclusively last year, Vicky acknowledged how much fun he had while making the film, along with working very hard. He said, "It's the first time for me. It's a period drama, but we are making it very seriously and there is a lot of action in it; Lot of drama in it; Very high on emotions and it really is a spectacular story."

Meanwhile, on the work front, he recently tasted success with his film Bad Newz co-starring Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk and directed by Anand Tiwari. Rashmika’s last Bollywood film was Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

